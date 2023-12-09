Emmerdale spoilers: Chas finds a friend in Charles as Aaron lashes out – again

Latest Emmerdale spoilers reveal Chas making an unlikely new friend as she opens up to vicar Charles about her family troubles.

But when he stands up for Chas in an altercation with her son Aaron, has he just made everything a whole lot worse?

Opening up

Chas is upset as the week begins. She’s feeling sad and lonely, and struggling to cope with the way Aaron is behaving towards her.

But she finds a shoulder to cry on in vicar Charles, who listens to her woes.

Dingle v Dingle

Later Chas has yet another altercation with Aaron. Charles is furious about it, and he orders Aaron to show his mother some respect.

Aaron, though, does not take kindly to being told what to do! And with Charles unable to control his temper, there’s a scuffle between the pair.

Thankfully, Charles realises he’s gone too far and sheepishly he heads over to apologise to Chas for his behaviour.

Chas is pleased to have a friend!

What’s Aaron up to?

Meanwhile, seething Aaron invites Ethan – who’s frankly smitten with the troubled Dingle – into Mill thinking he sees his chance to get in with Charles’ son.

But he crosses a line when he humiliates lovesick Ethan in front of his dad! Poor Ethan!

This time, it’s Chas who’s furious! She confronts her aggressive son about his behaviour wanting answers.

And as their row escalates, Chas’s response to Aaron leaves him blindsided!

Poor Ethan is humiliated

