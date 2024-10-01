Emmerdale spoilers: Billy’s secret is revealed, but Dawn remains in the dark

In next week’s Emmerdale spoilers, Billy’s secret is finally revealed but Dawn is none the wiser about what her husband has been up to. Billy has been lying to Dawn about where he’s been getting extra cash from, and this week Mackenzie grows suspicious.

After enquiring about finding a car to buy, Mack is wondering what Billy is up to. Soon enough, his secret is unveiled as he turns up on Mack’s doorstep covered bloodied and bruised.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Billy’s actions raise suspicions (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack is suspicious of Billy

It quickly becomes clear Billy is hiding a secret after recently lying to Dawn about where his extra cash came from. Out of sight, Billy is seen hiding a pair of boxing gloves from Dawn. However, the couple get excited about finally bringing their son Evan home.

Later, Billy chats to Mack about finding him a cheap car to buy but Mack is suspicious of Billy’s money, especially after spotting him nursing an injury.

The following day, Mack has some information about a car. Dawn reminds Billy he can’t be late for the hospital to collect Evan, but later Gabby spots Dawn waiting for Billy. She offers to take her to the hospital instead.

Mack is shocked by Billy’s injuries (Credit: ITV)

Billy comes clean

Mack is stunned when a bloodied and bruised Billy shows up on his doorstep, begging for help. Billy refuses to go to the hospital as he is worried about involving the authorities.

As Mack attempts to help Billy clean himself up, he comes clean about what he’s been doing. Billy reveals he was injured in an unlicensed boxing match, but reasons that he is fighting for money to support his family. John then arrives to help stitch Billy up.

Will Billy admit to Dawn about his involvement in the unlicensed boxing matches?

