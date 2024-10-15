Emmerdale spoilers: Belle starts to hear voices as she hits her lowest ebb

In Emmerdale spoilers, Belle continues to spiral and starts to hear voices in her head after she hits rock bottom.

Her friends and family express their concern for her, who finally opened up to the police about the abuse she endured last week as she owned up to attacking Tom with an axe.

How will she cope?

Read Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Belle hits rock bottom (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Belle’s suffering

Belle endured months of abuse from her husband Tom before she eventually cracked and stabbed him in the back with an axe during a confrontation.

He filmed her secretly, ridiculed her, and told her he had killed her dog, Piper, to name a few evil acts (and there are more!)

Following the axe attack, Tom said he would not tell the police she did it if she withdrew her abuse claims. Belle kept her strength, however, and admitted she was behind the attack to the authorities.

As well as that, she filled them in on her horrific abuse. Elsewhere, Tom was arrested and scrambled to destroy evidence in the form of a tablet.

Moira saw the incriminating evidence of abusive Tom, but suffered a seizure and forgot. Belle tried to rejog her memory, but no joy…

Feeling on top of the world, Tom has been bragging about how he will walk free.

Safe to say, things are pretty stressful for Belle.

And it’s looking like it’s going to get on top of her soon…

Belle breaks her bail conditions (Credit: ITV)

Belle’s mental health struggle

Next week in Emmerdale, Belle is deeply upset when Mandy inadvertently reveals Cain had told Zak about Tom’s abuse and Belle struggles they discussed it behind her back. It appears her supporters are few and far between with evil Tom appearing perfectly charming to everyone else.

Belle is further spooked when a bunch of condolence flowers arrive at her door without a note. Could this be a threat?

She spirals, fearing it was a damning sign from Tom to keep quiet.

Feeling lost, she breaks her bail conditions and confronts Tom, leaving Lydia and Sam fearing for her mental health.

Adding to this, Belle is positively bereft without her father’s wisdom or guidance. It doesn’t stop there, however, after DS Foy turns up and arrests her for her bail breach.

At the station, they tell her she will go to prison if she contacts Tom again.

Belle hears voices

Belle is secretly battling inside her head, but maintains a calm composure to onlookers. But Lydia is concerned she isn’t coping.

Soon we realise Belle’s head is full of a cacophony of voices but she is desperate to hear the one true voice of her dad’s calming tones.

It’s clear Belle is at her lowest point, and Sam and Lydia are hugely concerned.

Will they be able to pull their loved one through? Or is it too late?

