Emmerdale spoilers: Arthur fears Jai’s interference as he heads off on date

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Arthur Thomas has got a big date – but he’s worried about interference from Jai Sharma, who interrupts during an awkward moment. Will Jai tell Laurel what Arthur has been up to?

This comes during the fallout from Jai and Laurel’s imploding marriage. With the pair having split up, Jai is determined to maintain a relationship with Arthur. However, he’s left out in the cold when Arthur continues to snub his former father figure.

But when Jai crashes Arthur’s date with Lewis, the teen worries what Jai might do next. Can Jai mend his relationship with Arthur? Or will he choose to spill all to Laurel instead?

Read Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Jai tries to speak to Arthur, who wants nothing to do with him (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Jai tries to build bridges

Jai feels more determined than ever when Charles encourages him to do whatever he has to in order to maintain a relationship with Arthur. However, he is left feeling deflated when Arthur continues to ignore him, out of loyalty to his mother.

Jai tries to speak to Arthur, but the youth snubs his advances once again.

Can Jai repair his relationship with Arthur?

Arthur is worried when Jai spots him and Lewis in a compromising situation (Credit: ITV)

Arthur’s got a date

The next day, Arthur prepares for a big date with a lad called Lewis. He welcomes Lewis into Mulberry, where they’ve managed to sneak up some booze. The pair share a nervous energy as they open a can of beer each, unsure of what they should do next.

Later, Jai spots Arthur and Lewis sneakily disposing of their empty beer cans. When Lewis leaves amid an air of awkwardness, Arthur stresses that Jai might tell Laurel about his date.

What will Jai do?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Visit our Facebook page @emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think!