Emmerdale spoilers: Matty and Amy’s wedding set to be cancelled after Kerry messes up again

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Kerry risks spoiling Matty and Amy’s big day, with their wedding looking as though it may have to be cancelled when Kerry can’t pay for it as she had promised.

With Kim and Suzy demanding their money, it’s looking as though the event may not go ahead. Will Amy and Matty’s wedding happen?

Suzy tells Kerry that she needs to pay for the wedding… or it’s off (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry struggles for money as Amy and Matty prepare to be married

It’s the week of the wedding, and Amy and Matty can barely contain their excitement. Meanwhile, Kerry hopes that a second opinion on her diamond necklace will net her the money she needs to pay for the event.

When Suzy tracks her down, she insists that Kerry has one last chance to pay up for the wedding or it’s off.

Can Kerry find the money she needs to pay for the wedding?

Kim wants her money (Credit: ITV)

The wedding’s off as Kerry’s money problems escalate

The next day, Kerry prays that her necklace’s value will be worth enough to salvage the wedding. At Home Farm, Leyla and Suzy prepare the venue – but there’s still no sign of payment from Kerry.

Later, Matty and Amy arrive for the wedding rehearsal, oblivious to Kerry’s problems. As the rehearsal gets underway, Kim arrives, demanding payment in full from wedding planners Suzy and Leyla.

Back at the village, Kerry feels deflates after learning that her necklace is worth a pittance. Pollard is shocked when she admits that she won’t be able to pay for the wedding.

Kerry prepares to break the bad news to Amy (Credit: ITV)

A mystery benefactor saves the day

The next day, Amy and Matty excitedly prepare to be married. However, they’re in for a rude awakening when Kerry breaks the news that she can’t actually afford it.

Matty is shocked and horrified to learn that the wedding is off. However, after taking a mystery call, Leyla announces the wedding is back on.

The wedding is back on! (Credit: ITV)

The guests stand and watch as Amy sets off down the aisle, ready to marry her man.

Will the rest of their big day go without a hitch?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

