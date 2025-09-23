Emmerdale shock: Cain’s gun drama leaves viewers asking—who was shot and is John dead?

The latest Emmerdale episode has left fans reeling after Cain Dingle’s shocking gun confrontation, but who got shot? Viewers are desperate to know the full outcome — who was shot, and is John Sugden really dead?

The dramatic scenes have sparked a wave of speculation across social media, as fans try to piece together what happens next in the village.

Caleb lied to John (Credit: ITV)

John tried to make his getaway – but Caleb double-crossed him in Emmerdale tonight

After being blackmailed by John to take him abroad, Caleb snuck out to meet him at the Depot. He turned the CCTV off and messaged John to get in the van.

However, they soon stopped in the middle of nowhere, with John pointing out that he couldn’t hear any noise. When John stepped out of the back of the truck, he was confronted by Caleb pointing a shotgun at him.

But if John thought it was just Caleb he had to deal with, he was wrong. In a twist he didn’t see coming, Caleb told John: “I think there’s been some kind of misunderstanding. See, I’m not the one who’s gonna put a bullet in your brain.” John then turned around to see Cain approaching.

Cain took the gun and ordered John to move further into the woods. A now panicked John attempted to apologise to Cain over Nate’s death. He insisted he’d done everything he could to save Nate’s life – but Cain was having none of it.

Cain was furious as he told John: “You killed him. And then you wormed your way into my family. You made everyone think that he’d abandoned us. And then you even turned up at his funeral, carried his coffin. You said Tracy’s words, and then you watched me put my son in the ground. You’re sick!”

When Cain called John an “insignificant, lonely, tragic little man”, John hit back by telling Cain that Nate hated him and winding him up about Nate sleeping with Moira.

Cain wants revenge for Nate’s death (Credit: ITV)

John issued a dark warning

Caleb soon joined Cain and John in the woods. After Cain forced John into a hole he’d dug, John played he trump card and told the brothers that he has scheduled an email to be sent to the police detailing everything that happened to Anthony. John told them that if he is not alive to stop it then it’ll be sent first thing tomorrow morning. “Your whole family will be sent down for this. Ruby will go down for murder. The only way to save her and your family is to let me go.”

Cain was sure he was lying, but a cautious Caleb said: “What if he’s not?” Caleb also warned Cain that he could go to prison if he kills John.

Seeing sense, Cain told John: “Every part of me wants to kill you, but I’m not going to because I’m not you.” He then said he’d be happy to see John behind bars for the rest of his life.

However, John quickly pointed out that prison was not part of the deal – he wants freedom. He claimed that if he gets arrested, the email will be sent. Cain continued to think John was bluffing – believing that John really does love Aaron and wouldn’t risk Aaron being sent down.

Caleb and Cain didn’t know if John was bluffing (Credit: ITV)

The gun was fired – but who got shot in Emmerdale?

As Cain and Caleb argued over what to do, John reached for a rock (again!). He was about to hit Cain with it when Cain suddenly turned and pointed the gun at him. “That is the last mistake you’re ever gonna make,” an angry Cain told John.

The camera then panned out to the outside of the woods as a gunshot was heard. Now, fans are desperate to know if John is dead.

“Will Johnny boy be Cain’s first kill?? I really didn’t want John to have the easy way out, i wanted him to suffer in prison and one final showdown with the village considering he affected all of them in some way,” wrote one viewer on X.

A second fan said: “Cain killing John would actually be one of the best shocks in soap history imo.” While a third fan added: “Torn between wanting Cain to have actually finished John off and wanting John to survive this encounter so that he’ll finally be made to serve the prison sentence he deserves, ahhhhhh.”

Others fans are sure that John is not dead, with a fourth viewer writing: “John is clearly not dead.”

But if John didn’t get shot, who did?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week including Robert's mystery man

