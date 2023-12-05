Emmerdale: Rhona isn’t close to Suni making her hospital cover story confusing, fans complain

Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, December 4), Rhona tried to visit Gus’ baby – Ivy – at the hospital but wasn’t able to see her.

She then bumped into Nicky and went along with his belief that she was there to see Suni.

Emmerdale fans have now been left baffled at these scenes as they wonder when Rhona and Suni became good friends.

Rhona wasn’t allowed in the ward (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Rhona lied to Nicky

In the hospital car park yesterday, Rhona sat in the car park and watched as she spotted Gus outside.

Rhona then went inside the building and attempted to find the ward that baby Ivy was on.

However, one of the hospital staff members started asking her questions about what she was doing.

She started to ask Rhona if she was related to the baby, and Rhona explained that she was and wanted to see her.

Spotting Nicky in the corridor, Rhona then pretended that she was at the wrong ward before Nicky started talking to her.

He thanked her for coming, assuming that she was there to see how Suni was after his attack.

Instead of telling Nicky the truth, Rhona went along with this story and said that she was just passing and wanted to send her love to him.

Rhona usually has nothing to do with Suni (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans confused over Rhona and Suni’s relationship

With Nicky believing Rhona was at the hospital to check in on Suni, fans of the ITV soap have now been left wondering why he would think that.

Rhona and Suni haven’t had much to do with each other, making it rather bizarre that Nicky would think that Rhona was there to see him.

One soap fan asked: “Since when is Rhona good mates with Nicky and Suni??

Another Emmerdale viewer wondered: “Why the [bleep] would Nicky think Rhona is visiting Suni???!!!!”

A third person pondered: “Didn’t even think Nicky knew Rhona let alone Rhona knowing Suni enough to visit his bedside???”

A final viewer wrote: “Does Rhona even know Suni or Nicky on any meaningful level??”

Rhona admits that she’s been seeing Ivy (Credit: ITV)

Will Gus let Rhona see Ivy?

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday, December 5), Rhona confesses to Mary that she’s been sneaking off to the hospital to see Ivy behind Gus’ back.

But, as Rhona tries to get closer to baby Ivy, will Gus allow her to play a part in her life?

