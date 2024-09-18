Emmerdale fans are begging for favourite Rebecca White to return to be Dales alongside Ross Barton after the bad boy’s return was recently announced.

News that Ross is set to return to our screens soon has sent social media into a frenzy. Emmerdale’s Rebecca and Ross left the soap back in 2018 to start a new life in Liverpool together, and haven’t been back since.

Now, star Michael Parr is returning to the soap as Ross Barton, six years after his exit and fans want the same for Rebecca.

Ross is coming back to the Dales (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Ross is back

Ross first arrived on our screens in 2013. He became an instant hit with fans.

He’s the son of James and Emma Barton, brother of Pete and Finn and half-brother of Adam Barton. Ross is also the father of Moses Dingle.

Ross was known to stir up a bit of trouble around the village but showed his softer side when Donna Windsor tragically died. He was devastated at the loss, which happened not long after she was diagnosed with cancer.

He had an affair with Debbie, despite her being with Pete at the time. However, it didn’t last long after he had a one-night stand with Debbie’s mum, Charity. Afterwards, Charity fell pregnant with Moses.

A series of other events caused pain for Ross, including a horrific acid attack, which threw him into depression.

But now he’s returning to our screens. Speaking about his return to the soap, Michael said: “I’m over the moon to be returning to Emmerdale. Ross is a character I’m extremely fond of and I’m excited to explore what he’s been up to over the past five years.

“After seeing the scripts, I can’t wait for the audience to see what’s in store. One thing I can say is Ross’s return will no doubt create fireworks.”

Fans want Becs back! (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans demand Rebecca White return

While fans are delighted, they can’t help but beg for Rebecca, who could also contribute to the fireworks. No stranger to trouble herself, her return could really cause chaos.

Social media fans flooded X with excitement after Michael’s Parr’s announcement and have begged writers to include Rebecca in it too.

One X user asked: “Ross is back!?? OMG just made my day! I am shocked! Can Rebecca come back with him too please?” While another added: “Ross back is perfect, wish Rebecca was joining too.”

“The Bartons are back in town! Maybe Pete and Rebecca will come back one day too,” wished a third.

A fourth passionate fan noted: “Please let Rebecca be with him. I loved Rebecca when she was whacky and serving in the Woolpack!” A fifth simply penned: “Where’s Rebecca?”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

