Emmerdale: Nate will die in the barn fire, fans predict

Fans of Emmerdale have predicted that Nate Robinson will be the one to die in the soap’s upcoming barn fire. This comes as the soap released details of its upcoming disaster – in which a struggling Moira sets the barn ablaze, trapping herself and Ruby.

But will Nate find himself caught in the wrong place at the wrong time? Fans think that this – combined with news of a job outside of the village for Nate – mean that the character is living on borrowed time.

Could the barn fire kill Nate?

Nate’s potential job has fans wondering whether he could die before he gets to Scotland (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict Nate Robinson’s fiery demise

As Nate revealed news of his potential new job, fans wondered whether this could spell the character’s exit from the soap. And some thought that he might not live long enough to make it to Scotland.

“Trying to guess what’s up with Moira. I’m betting encephalitis that will be discovered after the barn fire that I think will kill Nate possibly,” wrote one fan.

trying to guess what’s up with moira im betting encephalitis that will be discovered after the barn fire that I think will kill Nate possibly #Emmerdale — Sophie (@Sophie98055743) August 29, 2024

“My personal opinion is that Nate gets offered the job. He accepts it, but that he doesn’t get there because he dies getting Moira and Ruby out of the fire. And if it’s not that storyline then it should be,” said another.

My personal opinion is that Nate gets offered the job, he accepts it, but that he doesn’t get there because he dies getting Moira and Ruby out of the fire. And if it’s not that storyline then it should be! #Emmerdale — Carole ☘️ (@mrscarter22) September 2, 2024

“Why do I feel Nate is gonna be killed off?” asked a third.

Why do I feel Nate is gonna be killed off? #Emmerdale — Dylan Loughran (@DylanDylan1909) September 2, 2024

“Nate’s not gonna live long enough to get to Scotland,” another predicted.

Nate’s not gonna live long enough to get to Scotland #Emmerdale — Jamie (@IAmJamieSummers) September 2, 2024

Will Nate die in the barn fire?

Nate talks to Tracy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Nate has news for Tracy

In tonight’s episode of the soap, Nate speaks to Tracy. As he tells her about his news, neither party is willing to admit the truth about their feelings.

Nate walks away from the conversation disappointed.

Will he and Tracy admit their feelings for each other?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Visit our Facebook page @emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think!