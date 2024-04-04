Emmerdale: Liam, Chas and Ella to form throuple, a new fan theory predicts

Last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday, April 3), saw Liam get into quite the mess as he agreed to get into a relationship with Ella.

However, he soon realised that he needed to sort out his mistake and woo Chas instead – the woman he actually had feelings for.

One particular fan theory now predicts that Liam, Chas and Ella will all form a throuple together.

Chas didn’t want to feel like second best (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas rejected Liam

Yesterday, Liam admitted to Leyla that he was now in a relationship with Ella. Leyla revealed that she might’ve played a part in helping to make that happen.

Liam then told Leyla that she’d gotten the wrong end of the stick and had made things so much worse.

He then was encouraged to speak to the right woman he had feelings for – Chas – and win her over.

With this, before breaking things off with Ella, Liam turned up at the pub with flowers and chocolates for Chas.

However, Chas had seen Liam and Ella all over each other just moments before. She didn’t want to feel like an option and told Liam that they should just keep things professional.

Liam then left Chas to be alone, taking the gifts back home with him, without confessing his feelings.

Could they all form a relationship? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Liam set for ‘soap first’ throuple?

Liam’s now Ella’s partner despite not actually wanting to be in a relationship with her. He’s actually got feelings for Chas but doesn’t want to break Ella’s heart.

Now one fan thinks that he will get with both Ella and Chas and form a throuple in a ‘soap first.’

The Liam, Chas, Ella storyline is surely a contender for soap's first 'throuple' storyline. Every other variant done to death. #emmerdale — Rob Weaver (@robweaverwm) April 3, 2024

The fan commented: “The Liam, Chas, Ella storyline is surely a contender for soap’s first ‘throuple’ storyline. Every other variant’s done to death.”

Liam pulls lots of women (Credit: ITV)

Is a throuple on the way in the Dales?

Liam is a favourite with the ladies in the Dales, but could he soon pull two women at the same time and form a throuple?

Will Chas give Liam a chance to win her back round and make things up to her? Is this where the storyline is heading?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

