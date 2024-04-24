Emmerdale: Leyla comparing Victoria to Maya was disgusting, fans complain

Over in Emmerdale last night (Tuesday, April 23), Leyla confronted Victoria after finding out that Jacob was planning on taking a break from his studies.

With Leyla comparing Victoria to Maya, Vic then lashed out and slapped Leyla. This led to her arrest.

Emmerdale fans have now sided with Victoria though and have slammed Leyla for her insensitive comment.

Emmerdale: Victoria got arrested

Yesterday evening, Jacob spoke to Leyla and was furious that she’d contacted his Uni. As she revealed that his place on the Berlin placement was still available, Jacob admitted that he was planning on taking a break from his medical degree.

He didn’t feel like he fit in with the other students, hoping to have some time out to rest and destress.

Leyla didn’t buy this excuse though and started blaming Victoria for interfering with Jacob’s studies by giving him hope that they could make their relationship work again.

Coming back from a bottomless brunch with Wendy, Vic ensured Leyla that she had no plans to take Jacob back.

Leyla then said that Vic was just as bad as Maya, prompting Vic to slap her in the face.

Later on, the police then turned up to arrest Victoria for her assault on Leyla as she was taken off in a police car.

Emmerdale fans side with Victoria despite Leyla assault arrest

Even though she slapped Leyla in the face, fans of the soap are now defending Victoria. They think that Leyla took a step too far by mentioning Maya who was way worse than Vic.

One viewer shared: “Sorry but saying Victoria is just as bad as Maya is so disgusting and she deserves that slap. Hope Jacob finds out and disowns his so called mother who is no saint.”

Sorry but saying Victoria is just as bad as maya is so disgusting and she deserves that slap hope Jacob finds out and disowns his so called mother who is no saint #emmerdale — dan the chatterbox (@chattymandan) April 23, 2024

Don’t refer Victoria to Maya, Leyla! #Emmerdale 😮 — Garry Enfield (@EnfieldGarry) April 23, 2024

Well done Victoria she deserved that #Emmerdale — aj snoop (@snoopsaj) April 23, 2024

A second fan exclaimed: “Don’t refer Victoria to Maya, Leyla!”

A third person added: “Well done Victoria, she deserved that.”

A final person finished: “I cannot wait until the truth, as to why Victoria broke up with Jacob, comes out and Leyla gets her comeuppance.”

What will happen to Victoria after her arrest?

Leyla’s never been Vic’s number one fan but Vic was really quick to throw the towel in on her relationship with Jacob after Leyla had a word or two with her.

But, will Jacob find out the truth about this conversation? Will Vic take Jacob back after her arrest?

