Emmerdale: Kim might be Will’s tormentor – and fans are thrilled

Fans of Emmerdale have predicted that Kim Tate could be Will’s mystery tormentor. And, if true, they are all for it.

This came amid scenes in which Will received a series of calls and texts from someone he believed to be Rose – and a bouquet of flowers coupled with the ominous message “I know what you did.”

Will’s been a naughty boy (Credit: ITV)

This followed his cheating on wife Kim with Rose – and then pushing her out of the village in an attempt to cover her tracks. With Kim on a business trip in Dubai and Dawn furious after discovering what he had done, Will has been struggling to keep his actions a secret.

But who is his mystery blackmailer?

Someone’s got it in for Will (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans suggest Kim is tormenting Will

Writing on social media as last night’s episode aired, fans of the soap shared their theories about Will’s mystery tormentor. And a few thought that it could be Kim, up to her old tricks again.

“Is it Kim sending them messages?” asked one viewer.

“It’s deffo Kim blackmailing Will and I’m HERE for it,” said another.

its deffo kim blackmailing will and im HERE for it #emmerdale — lucy (@agnespuzzler) September 2, 2024

“Praying that whatever Kim has planned for Will is good,” a third said.

Praying that what ever Kim has planned for Will is good #Emmerdale — Soaps and Tv Frantic (@LoveSoapsntv) September 2, 2024

“Can’t wait until Will finds out it’s Kim sending the messages…” wrote a fourth.

Can’t wait until Will finds out it’s Kim sending the messages… #emmerdale — Teena Massam  (@teenamassam) September 2, 2024

Does Kim know what Will has been up to?

Is Kim responsible for Will’s torment? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Will horrified by deepfake

In tonight’s episode of the soap, Will’s tormentor strikes again, e-mailing a sexually explicit deepfake of him and Rose to their work account.

Jimmy tries to convince Will to call the police, but Will is left rattled when another video is sent to his phone.

Who has it in for Will?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Visit our Facebook page @emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think!