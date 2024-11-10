Emmerdale star James Moore marries his partner as she admits ‘his speech ruined me’

Emmerdale star James Moore has announced he’s married his partner Sophie Edwards.

The couple announced their engagement in 2022. Now, they have tied the knot in the Cotswolds.

Ryan Stocks actor James, 32, and Sophie exchanged their vows in a “magical” ceremony at Cheltenham’s Manor by the Lake in front of 100 friends, family and James’ Emmerdale co-stars.

James has married his partner Sophie! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale star James Moore wedding

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Sophie gushed over James’ speech and admitted it “ruined” her.

She said: “When James made his evening speech, he spoke about growing up with disability and how he thought he would never find love or a wife. That really tugged on everybody’s heartstrings because it just proves that love is there for absolutely everybody. It was one of my highlights of the day. His speech ruined me.”

James – who has ataxic cerebral palsy, which is a developmental disorder that can cause problems with balance and coordination – added: “It feels surreal. It was so busy and so intense, it’s nice to have a bit of time to ourselves.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Moore (@jamesmooreactor)

Speaking about planning their big day, Sophie said a “non-negotiable was having a bouncy castle”.

She said they also wanted pumpkins and didn’t wear traditional colours. Sophie said her dress was blush and James’ suit was “Dairy Milk purple”.

She also said they did a lot of the wedding decorations themselves, including having knitted pumpkins as centrepieces on the tables which were made by James’ mum.

They also had “hole-punched leaves with a heart hole-punch to make the confetti”.

James’ emotional wedding speech ‘ruined’ his wife Sophie, she said (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about walking down the aisle, Sophie added: “My mum gave me away – James was crying, I was crying and I looked over at my three older brothers and they were just in pieces. When James’ five-year-old nephew did a speech during the ceremony and quoted Winnie the Pooh – that was it. So many people were crying.”

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

James’ soap co-stars Emma Atkins, Mark Charnock, Lawrence Robb, Ash Palmisciano and Dominic Brunt were among the attendees.

Leave you congratulations to the couple on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!