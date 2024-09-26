Emmerdale: Is Tom dead after Belle axe attack?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, September 26), Belle attacked Tom with an axe after he threatened her with a loaded gun.

As Tom’s back was turned, Belle grabbed an axe and put it in Tom’s back.

But, after Belle knocked Tom down with the weapon, is Tom dead? Will he survive this?

Belle threatened Tom with a gun at first (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Belle attacked Tom

This evening in the Dales, Amelia told Amy that she was going to speak to Belle and go to the police about Tom. She’d heard that Tom had killed Piper and had finally woken up to his true ways.

However, after asking Belle to meet her at the Dingle house, Amelia actually secretly worked with Tom to set Belle up.

Tom then arrived at the house instead of Amelia, before locking the door. Tom then beat Belle up but things soon took a turn when Belle grabbed a shotgun and threatened Tom with it.

She then managed to get him to unlock the door before she escaped out of the house and ran away.

Hiding away from Tom, Belle was left frightened when he cornered her once more.

She went to shoot him but hadn’t taken the safety lock off. Mocking Belle’s error, Tom then grabbed the gun and took the lock off it.

With Tom holding the fully loaded gun and staring at himself in the mirror with his back turned to Belle, she then grabbed an axe and stabbed Tom in the back with it. He then dropped to the floor with the axe stuck in his back…

Will Tom survive this? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Is Tom dead?

We know that Emmerdale previously confirmed that Belle and Tom’s abuse storyline will run until the end of the year.

However, Tom isn’t mentioned in any of next week’s Emmerdale spoilers. But, does this mean that he’s dead? Has Belle killed another person years after Gemma’s death? Or, will Tom survive and seek revenge on his wife?

