In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, March 4), Aaron refused to get tested for the BRCA2 gene despite Chas’ advice.

As Chas decided on a double mastectomy, Aaron supported his mum during her appointment but stood by his decision.

A medical expert has now explained what this gene is and why getting tested for it is really important.

Aaron doesn’t want to find out if he has the faulty gene (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Aaron refused to get tested for faulty gene

Recently in the Dales, Chas returned home from her holiday. She then revealed to her family that she has the faulty BRCA2 gene.

This meant that Caleb, Cain and Aaron could also have the gene. They could also pass it down to their kids.

Tonight, Vinny accidentally put his foot in it and let Chas become aware of Aaron’s intentions. He wants to never get tested for the gene.

Aaron supported his mum during her hospital appointment as she decided to have a double mastectomy. However, he stood by his choice to carry on with his life without knowing.

Cain, however, informed Chas that he would be getting tested himself, asking Dr Liam to do a referral for him.

Getting tested could save lives (Credit: ITV)

Medical expert details what the BRCA2 gene is

A medical expert has now explained exactly what the BRCA2 gene that Chas has is and the impact this can have on someone who tests positive for the gene.

Explaining what the BRCA2 gene is, Dr. Johannes Uys, Doctor at Broadgate GP shared: “The Breast Cancer 2 (BRCA2) gene is a human gene that produces a protein called a tumour suppressor. This protein is involved in the repair of damaged DNA within otherwise healthy cells, ultimately playing a critical role in maintaining genomic stability. Mutations in the BRCA2 gene can significantly increase your risk of developing breast or ovarian cancer, as well as other types of cancer.”

Getting tested could help reduce risks (Credit: ITV)

Getting tested for BRCA2 can help reduce risks of cancer

Going on to explain why getting tested is so crucial when it comes to early-detecting and making risk-reducing decisions, Dr. Johannes Uys added: “Testing for the BRCA2 gene is crucial for individuals who have a family history of breast or ovarian cancer. Identifying BRCA2 mutations early allows for personalised risk assessment and the implementation of tailored preventive measures. Common precautionary strategies include increased monitoring, prophylactic surgeries, and targeted therapies, all of which aim to reduce your likelihood of developing cancer by detecting and combating it at an early stage, when the cancer is more treatable.

“The implications of having a faulty BRCA2 gene, as portrayed in the Emmerdale storyline, can be profound. The faulty gene can heighten your risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer at a younger age and increase the likelihood of bilateral cancer, where both breasts are affected. Individuals with BRCA2 mutations may have to make difficult decisions regarding risk-reducing surgeries and ongoing surveillance, as well as the potential emotional and psychological impact on family members who may also carry the mutated gene. Early detection and proactive management are key in navigating the challenges associated with BRCA2-related cancer risks.”

