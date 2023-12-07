Emmerdale: Harvey Rogerson’s appearance as Leo leaves fans full of praise

Emmerdale has aired scenes for Harvey Rogerson as Leo Goskirk this week and fans are thrilled. His social media account soon shared pictures of Harvey in his costume leaving viewers rushing to comment how amazing he is.

Leo was set to perform in a show at school and was doing a magic act. He was all set in his magician’s outfit, which Harvey revealed he’d been allowed to take home after filming!

Leo performed as a magician last night (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs Leo scenes

Sharing the pic on both his X and Instagram accounts, which are run by his family, Harvey’s mum revealed what fun filming the scenes had been.

“Always brings the magic,” she said. “Harvey loved filming this and even came home with the outfit! thank you to the lovely costume dept [at Emmerdale].”

Always brings the magic ✨#leo #emmerdale Harvey loved filming this and even came home with the outfit! thank you to the lovely costume dept @emmerdale

Sadly for Leo his on-screen mum, Rhona, was preoccupied with baby Ivy – who she views as Leo’s sister – to turn up for his show.

She tried to make amends by having him and half-sister April perform the trick again for her in the living room at home. However, even though she feigned enthusiasm, she later broke down to mum Mary saying she’d bonded with Ivy and couldn’t concentrate on anything else – even her own son.

The magic show delighted fans (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

It didn’t stop Emmerdale fans gushing over Harvey’s scenes, though. They immediately commented on the picture to say how great he looked.

“And what an absolutely brilliantly grand junior magician he looked when he walked into the room,” said one.

Another added: “Hey Harvey you look magic,” and one more wrote: “Love your outfit Harvey.”

“Lovely to see you on our screens,” added someone else.

A fifth said: “Great wee actor. Always smiling and smiling is infectious. Well done super star.”

“Oh wow Harvey you look amazing, hope you do lots of magic, looks like your having fun,” said one more.

Another commented: “Looking fabulous, loved the outfit last night.”

Fans can’t get over how old April and Leo actors Amelia and Harvey now look (Credit: ITV)

Harvey and Amelia Flanagan share pic

Fans often gush over Harvey and on-screen sister Amelia Flanagan, who plays April. Recently the two Emmerdale stars posed for a picture together on Instagram.

In November, the Flanagan family shared a photo of Amelia and Harvey in which they could be seen smiling with their arms around each other, looking rather grown up.

In another photo, Amelia and Harvey were seen much younger, wearing fancy dress and smiling side by side.

A post shared by Rachel Heather Flanagan (@flanagan_family)

Captioning the photo, the Flanagan family wrote: “Where does the time go…”

Emmerdale fans couldn’t believe how much the two stars have grown up, hailing the photo as ‘beautiful.’

One fan commented: “Awww what a wonderful photo of you two beauties. OMG look how grown up Leo has gone, time flies by.”

Another fan said: “Beautiful photo,” and one more agreed: “Both as gorgeous now as they were then. Xx”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

