Emmerdale fans wonder how Mack goes to the toilet whilst tied up

Over in Emmerdale, Mack is currently kidnapped in an abandoned factory as Harry wants him to cut ties with his son, Reuben.

Now, Chloe’s involved and has made it clear that she wants Mack out of her life for good.

Emmerdale fans have now wondered one thing as Mack remains tied up in the factory.

Harry has Mack tied up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack was kidnapped

After falling out with Charity, Mack told her that he was going out for a while to give himself some space from her.

However, what Charity didn’t know was that Mack was then kidnapped by somebody and then tied up, blindfolded and gagged in an abandoned factory.

His kidnapper later revealed himself to be Chloe’s dad – Harry. He had been watching Mack and knew everything about him and his family.

With Chloe finding out about Harry’s plot she then joined her dad in the factory and asked Mack to sign a contract, demanding that he let her start afresh with Reuben without interfering.

Fans have all wondered the same thing (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans all ask the same thing about Mack

Emmerdale fans have become concerned for Mack after worrying about his toilet arrangements.

They’re wondering how he goes to the loo given his current circumstances.

One Emmerdale viewer wondered: “Hasn’t Mack been to the toilet yet?”

Another person asked: “Does Mack not need the toilet after all this time.”

A third person commented: “I see no sign of a bucket… Mack tell me your secret!!… This cold weather makes me run to the loo frequently.”

Will Chloe help Mack escape? (Credit: ITV)

Will Mack escape the factory?

Mack has begged Chloe to spare his life and help him escape the factory, giving Chloe food for thought.

But, will Chloe let Mack go? Or, will she aid her dad in killing Mack in an act of revenge?

