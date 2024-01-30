Emmerdale fans support unpopular Aaron as Cain compares him to Gordon: ‘Absolutely disgusting’

Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, January 29), Chas gathered her family in the Woolpack and told them that she has cancer.

Aaron stood at a distance whilst taking in the news before exiting the pub without saying a word.

Emmerdale fans have now sided with Aaron after hearing Cain insult him in the worst possible way.

Cain compared Aaron to his dad (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cain insulted Aaron

Cain woke up from his coma in the hospital last night after Aaron’s attack. He then discharged himself and returned home.

In the Woolpack, Cain saw Aaron and was furious with him for attacking him. The family had pushed Aaron out as a result.

Soon enough, Chas gathered her family together in the pub and told them all about her breast cancer diagnosis.

Everyone but Aaron showed their support for Chas. He stayed back, struggling to process his mum’s revelation.

Cain then told Aaron that he was just like his late father Gordon, telling him that he was a coward.

Aaron didn’t deserve this one (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale viewers turn on Cain for his dig at Aaron

Aaron’s done a lot of awful things recently, with it being no surprise that the Dingles want nothing to do with him.

However, fans of the soap are turning on Cain after his cruel comment. They think that he went too far, noting that Aaron is nothing like Gordon.

One fan complained: “I know Aaron has been horrible lately – he was processing the news about Chas. That was a step too far from Cain comparing him to Gordon.”

I know Aaron has been horrible lately – he was processing the news about Chas. That was a step too far from Cain comparing him to Gordon. #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) January 30, 2024

I was on Cain’s side until he said that about Gordon 💀 #Emmerdale — 𝓔𝓶𝓶𝓪 💜 (@BallumsHouse) January 29, 2024

cain comparing aaron to his father last night was disgusting. the dingles are such hypocrites. none of them (maybe except vinny) care about aaron and his mental state, he’s better off without them and going back to see adam. #emmerdale — ῳąŋɖą (@chaozmakic) January 30, 2024

Another person added: “I was on Cain’s side until he said that about Gordon.”

A third viewer noted: “Cain comparing Aaron to his father last night was disgusting. The Dingles are such hypocrites. None of them (maybe except Vinny) care about Aaron and his mental state, he’s better off without them and going back to see Adam.”

Gordon raped Aaron (Credit: ITV)

Who was Gordon Livesy?

Gordon Livesy was the father of Liv and Aaron. In 2016, it was revealed that Gordon had raped Aaron when he was a child.

After Aaron’s allegations, Gordon carried on lying that he had cancer in the hope that he could get his daughter on side.

Gordon was later found guilty of sexually assaulting Aaron and went to prison. In May 2016, Aaron received the news that Gordon has ended his own life whilst inside his cell.

