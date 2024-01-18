Emmerdale fans plot Sugden takeover as they share storyline ideas for the family to return

There was a time in Emmerdale when the Sugdens were a main family in the village, much like how the Dingles are seen today.

However, over the years, members of the Sugden family have died or departed the village, making the group significantly smaller.

Emmerdale fans have now conjured up a plot that could see the Sugdens takeover the Dales once more.

Sarah is one of the remaining Sugdens (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: There are few Sugdens left in the village

There was a time when the Sudgens were a much-loved family in Emmerdale village but now the group has dispersed.

Very few Sugdens remain. Favourite Jack Sugden died back in 2009, with his son Robert serving time in prison since 2019 for the murder of his sister, Victoria’s, rapist – Lee Posner.

News of Joe Sugden’s death got out in 1995, as it was revealed that he’d died in a car crash.

Victoria remains in the village but her adoptive brother, Andy, does not. His daughter Sarah though is still around and now lives with her grandmother, Charity Dingle.

The youngest member of the Sugden family who currently lives in the Dales is Victoria’s son, Harry Sugden.

However, the family is no longer the unit it once used to be. Their reputation as a strong presence in the village is no more.

Fans think that there might be a way to bring the family back to the top again (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale viewers create potential Sugden return storyline

With some Emmerdale viewers being nostalgic for their favourite family – the Sugdens – they have now come up with a potential plot that would bring the family back to the village.

One fan suggested: “Easy solution is just retcon Joe’s death. Say he faked it since he fell in love with a daughter of Italian crime family. He returns to the village since he’s dying and wants his kids to know his kin like Victoria and where he came from.

“Also you could just say he had a kid or 2 if you don’t want to retcon his death. Robert having a kid out of wedlock unknowingly after leaving the village could work.”

Another fan thought of another return plot, sharing: “Have Sarah say she’s missing her dad. Then she reconnects with Victoria to try and find him. Andy then returns. Robert then returns, the Luke stuff makes this easy.

“When Annie died, Victoria mentioned she had distant cousins down South, bring them in after a while.”

Will Emmerdale build the Sugdens back up? (Credit: ITV)

Could more of the Sugdens move to Emmerdale?

Victoria has mentioned before that she’s got some cousins down South, but could they soon be written into the soap?

There’s a shortage of Sugdens in the village at the moment, but this could very easily be resolved… surely it’s only a matter of time, right?

