Emmerdale fans demand Liam and Manpreet get together as he grows closer to Chas

Recently in Emmerdale, Liam has been growing rather close to Chas with a potential new romance on the horizon for the pair.

However, Liam and Manpreet’s connection hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans of the ITV soap.

They’re now wanting their friendship to blossom into a romantic relationship – but, could it happen?

Chas and Liam kiss (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Liam’s forming a connection with Chas

Recently, Chas and Liam have started spending some time with each other, with Chas encouraging Liam to find a new hobby.

This new closeness is set to develop into something more tonight (Friday, January 12), as they both realise that they’re on the quest for love.

As Chas starts baking cupcakes, it isn’t long before Liam and Chas share a kiss with each other.

However, fans have also spotted a connection between Liam and Manpreet after seeing the two bond through their excitement over plans for the new surgery.

Manpreet and Liam have a strong bond (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans get behind potential Liam and Manpreet romance

Emmerdale fans aren’t backing Liam and Chas’s romance and are instead hoping that Liam gets with fellow doctor Manpreet instead.

One Emmerdale fan wrote: “I am here for Liam and Manpreet, I said what I said.”

Another viewer replied: “I suspect they are building up to Liam & Manpreet as a possible couple.”

A final person added: “I have a feeling that Manpreet and Doctor Liam will get it on when the next game of musical beds starts.”

Could Manpreet leave Charles for Liam? (Credit: ITV)

Could Manpreet and Liam get together?

Manpreet and Charles often have their ups and downs but could this lead to an affair for Manpreet and Liam?

Could Liam realise that love has always been in front of him this whole time? Or, will things go successfully with him and Chas?

