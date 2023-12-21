Emmerdale fans blast hypocrite Will for his treatment of Kim over Craig killing

Last night in Emmerdale (Wednesday, December 20), Will found out the truth about wife Kim’s involvement in Craig’s death.

Kim had been speaking to Sam when Will realised that Kim had been there at the moment that Craig died.

Emmerdale fans have now turned on Will after seeing him treat Kim unfairly.

Will realised that Kim contributed to Craig’s death (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will found out the truth

Sam spoke to Kim last night about Lydia, with Kim wondering how she was doing at her mum’s.

However, the conversation soon turned as Will overheard Kim speak about Craig’s death.

Confronting Kim, Will wanted to know the truth about what really happened to Craig.

Kim then explained that she’d been there, riding Ice, when Craig was injured. She then failed to call an ambulance as she didn’t want Craig to get any help.

Will couldn’t believe that Kim had killed Craig, telling her that she was the cold and heartless person she’d always been and that he was a fool to think that she’d changed.

Will is forgetting that he’s no saint (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans blast Will for his unfair attitude towards Kim

Kim may have contributed to Craig’s death but fans have noted that Will has also got himself involved in some messy situations himself over the years.

He helped Kim kidnap Alex and also buried Malone’s body for Harriet, making him a hypocrite for judging Kim.

One fan wrote: “Friendly reminder that Will tried to crush Harriet with a casket and then helped bury Malone…”

#emmerdale Friendly reminder that Will tried to crush Harriet with a casket and then helped bury Malone… — Lee Meyer (@leemeyer26) December 20, 2023

#Emmerdale Will has forgotten he helped Harriet move Malone's body & bury it on Kim's land.

Now he's being the moral police on Kim about her horse killing Craig! — McWhiskers (@fussyMcWhiskers) December 20, 2023

What’s it with people who’ve been involved in murder getting in their high horse about someone else killing someone? Has Will totally forgot about Malone and what Kim done to protect him? Or more likely the producers have. #Emmerdale — Paul Gibbons (@funkygibbons) December 20, 2023

Another commented: “Will has forgotten he helped Harriet move Malone’s body & bury it on Kim’s land. Now he’s being the moral police on Kim about her horse killing Craig!”

A third person said: “What’s it with people who’ve been involved in murder getting on their high horse about someone else killing someone? Has Will totally forgotten about Malone and what Kim has done to protect him? Or, more likely the producers have.”

Kim hasn’t told anyone about Cain’s involvement (Credit: ITV)

Will Kim be let off the hook?

Kim’s confessed the truth about Craig’s death to both Lydia and Will but has left out the tiny detail of Cain’s involvement.

But, will she end up going to prison for her crimes? And, will Cain be dragged down with her?

