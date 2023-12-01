Emmerdale fans realise Robert Sugden ‘isn’t coming back’ and it leaves them annoyed

Viewers of Emmerdale have been left frustrated and disappointed at the realisation that fan favourite Robert Sugden isn’t coming back to the soap anytime soon.

Many had assumed that, with Aaron Dingle recently returning, lover Robert wouldn’t be far behind. Some had even speculated that Robert might already be back in the village – hiding out in Mill Cottage.

However, this theory seems unlikely, with some taking Robert’s continued absence to mean that he won’t be back.

Fans loved Robron (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emmerdale fans express disappointment at lack of Robert Sugden

Posting on a Reddit thread, one fan wrote: “Robert Sugden isn’t coming back,” accompanied by a number of crying emojis. The fan continued, “I hate Emmerdale for doing this to me. I will never watch Emmerdale again.”

“Bro, why did you expect him to come back? He was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He wasn’t coming back any time soon,” another fan answered in the comments below.

“Robert has been gone since 2019. The whole Luke might have killed Lee came to nothing either, Aaron had two somewhat serious relationships since…..Ben and Marco. Even if Robert got out would he want to come back to the village?” a third fan explained.

However, some feel like there is still room for Robert to return.

“Aaron moves on and then bam. Robert comes back. Happens all the time in soaps,” another fan said, responding to speculation that a new love interest might be on the horizon for Aaron.

Robert left the soap in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Why did Robert leave Emmerdale?

Robert appeared on Emmerdale between 1986 and 2009. The son of Jack Sugden and brother of Andy and Victoria, he was a long-standing village resident until his exit from the soap.

Robert became involved with Aaron after meeting and growing emotionally and physically close. They married unofficially in 2017, but split after Robert’s affair while Aaron was serving time in prison.

They briefly reunited in 2018, tying the knot in an official ceremony. However, their wedded bliss was short-lived, with Robert being sentenced to life in prison as of 2019, after killing the man who raped his sister.

The door remains open for Robert’s return… but fans shouldn’t expect that to be anytime soon.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

