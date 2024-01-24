Emmerdale: Ella and Gail look the spitting image of Gabby, fans point out

Recently in Emmerdale, Ella Forster arrived in the village and caused quite the scene by pouring a drink over her boss at the Vet Ball.

Last night (Tuesday, January 23), Ella celebrated her new job at the GP practice over drinks with Mandy in The Hide.

Emmerdale fans have now had to do a double take, noticing a number of characters that look very similar to Gabby Thomas.

Ella is the new GP receptionist (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Ella secured a job at the GP practice

Paula Lane’s Ella arrived in the Dales earlier this month, defending Mandy against her boss, Jules.

Jules had mocked Mandy’s choice of outfit at the Vet Ball, with Ella grabbing a drink and pouring it all over him before resigning from her job at his vet surgery.

Hanging out with Mandy, Ella was pleased when Manpreet offered her a job at the GP practice in the village.

She then prepared for an interview and celebrated it being a success, spending time with Mandy in The Hide yesterday.

Fans think that Ella and Gail look like Gabby (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans stunned by Ella and Gail’s similarities to Gabby

Emmerdale fans think that Ella looks exactly like Gabby. And, she’s not the only one they’ve noticed similarities in.

Gail Loman has also been likened to Gabby amongst viewers of the soap too!

One Emmerdale fan said: “Gail and Gabby look like they could be sisters.”

Another fan pointed out: “Ella looks so much like Gabby.”

A third person agreed and commented: “Ella looks like Gabby.”

A fourth fan asked: “Do you think Ella looked like Gabby?,” whilst another fan replied: “Yes, there’s quite a strong resemblance.”

Ella will cause ‘fireworks’ (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Ella in Emmerdale?

Ella’s just getting settled into village life as she becomes the new receptionist at the GP practice.

However, she’s soon set to cause ‘fireworks,’ with Paula Lane recently revealing on This Morning that she’s going to be part of a love triangle.

But, who does Ella have her eye on? And, what trouble will she cause in her quest for love?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

