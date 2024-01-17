Emmerdale: Ella is ‘a great addition’ to the soap, say fans

In Emmerdale last night (Tuesday, January 16), Paula Lane’s first scenes as Ella Forster aired as she was seen at at Vet Ball in The Hide.

She soon befriended Mandy after defending her during the event, tipping a drink all over her horrible boss.

Emmerdale fans have now already taken to Ella and are excited for her future on the soap.

Ella poured a drink over Jules (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Ella defended Mandy

At the Vet Ball in The Hide last night, Mandy wanted to dress to impress and spent £100 on a new outfit.

She could be seen sporting a black dress with safety pins all over it, making Paddy lost for words.

Jules – a vet from another surgery – then saw Mandy’s outfit and started mocking it. Paddy then pretended that he was still with Chas, failing to mention that Mandy was actually his girlfriend now.

With Paddy popping out of the room, Ella – a receptionist at Jules’ surgery – decided to defend Mandy and stand up to her horrible boss.

She poured a drink all over him and told him that he could stick his job. Paddy then walked in and thought that Mandy had been the one to get revenge on Jules, yelling at her in front of everyone.

Ella then explained to Paddy that it was her who had done it, not Mandy.

Ella is already popular amongst fans (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans are already loving new character Ella Forster

After seeing Ella defend Mandy and teach Jules a lesson, Emmerdale fans have now shared their love for newcomer Ella on social media.

They’re hoping she sticks around for the long run, loving her character so far.

One fan commented: “Ella can stay. She’ll probably end up working at the vets covering Rhona when she’s too busy being baby obsessed.”

Another person added: “Ella is a great addition, fiery and funny.”

A third viewer exclaimed: “Ella has already become my favourite character. You go girl!”

A final Emmerdale fan shared: “I love Paula as Ella so much already.”

Manpreet gives Ella a job opportunity (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Ella Forster?

With Ella having resigned from her job, tonight (Wednesday, January 17), Manpreet offers Ella a job opportunity at the GP surgery. But, will Ella take it?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

