Emmerdale: Eden Taylor-Draper ‘deserves all of the awards,’ fans praise

Fans of Emmerdale have heaped praise upon star Eden Taylor-Draper for her performance in last night’s episode of the soap. This very special episode saw Belle Dingle finally open up about the abuse she has experienced at husband’s Tom’s hands.

As she agonised over what to do, Belle imagined a series of bleak outcomes to her future. In one possible eventuality, she imagined herself reconciling with Tom for Amelia’s sake – falling back into the same cycle of abuse.

A special episode followed Belle as she agonised over her future (Credit: ITV)

Tormented Belle speaks out

In another, a furious Cain learned of what Tom had done, and beat her abusive ex-husband to a pulp. In other, darker, timelines, Belle imagined as Tom killed Amelia, who was carried from their home in a bodybag.

What did happen, however, was that she opened up to Charity. A shocked Charity listened as Belle told her everything she had suffered. To Belle’s relief, Charity believed every word, without hesitation.

One imagined future saw Belle committed to a psychiatric ward (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans praise ‘fantastic’ Eden-Taylor Draper

As the episode aired, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. And, across the board, viewers highlighted Eden’s performance as one for the ages.

“Eden Taylor_draper deserves an award for here portrayal off belle fantastic actress,” wrote one fan.

Eden Taylor_draper deserves an award for here portrayal off belle fantastic actress #emmerdale — paulcurran (@paulcur74986927) September 5, 2024

“Eden taylor-Draper, Emma Atkins, James Chase, Daisy Campbell, and all involved in tonight’s Emmerdale, thank you for doing this storyline the justice it deserves. ALL THE AWARDS!” enthused another.

eden taylor-draper, emma atkins, james chase, daisy campbell, and all involved in tonight’s #Emmerdale, thank you for doing this storyline the justice it deserves. ALL THE AWARDS! — ethel’s little willy (@urfavoomf_) September 5, 2024

“Can’t stop thinking about last nights episode of Emmerdale the production was amazing and the acting from Eden!!!! So glad she chose Charity as she knows she wouldn’t think it’s psychosis,” wrote a third.

can’t stop thinking about last nights episode of #emmerdale the production was amazing and the acting from Eden !!!! So glad she chose charity as she knows she wouldn’t think it’s psychosis — Sophie (@Sophie98055743) September 6, 2024

“Last night’s episode of Emmerdale was brilliant, so well done. Eden Taylor Draper is a wonderful actress,” agreed another.

Last nights episode of #Emmerdale was brilliant, so well done. Eden Taylor Draper is a wonderful actress — Soph (@sophlxo) September 6, 2024

Unfortunately, Belle’s torment is far from over. Charity may be on side, but Tom remains an ever-present threat for as long as he remains in Belle’s life…

