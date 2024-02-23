Emmerdale star Dean Andrews has posted a picture for his hospital bed after undergoing surgery. He thanked staff at the hospital and revealed the operation went well.

Friends, co-stars and fans wished Dean a speedy recovery, although the actor did not reveal what had been wrong with him that required the surgery.

Dean stars as Will Taylor in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Dean Andrews reveals surgery recovery

Sharing a photo of him in bed in a hospital gown, with a tube in his hand and doing the thumbs up sign, Dean shared a message with his followers.

“Surgery went well,” he said. “Very happy to have woken up. Many thanks to my surgeon Chris and all the staff at Thornbury Hospital.”

His Emmerdale co-stars Lisa Riley – aka Mandy Dingle – and Karen Blick (Lydia Dingle) led the well wishes.

“GET WELL SOON LOVELY,” Lisa wrote. Karen added: “Get well soon, love.”

Meanwhile, Ash Palmasciano (Matty Barton) said: “Wishing you a speedy recovery matey.”

Other fans and followers also sent messages saying “Get well soon,” and “Speedy recovery”.

As well as his Emmerdale roles Dean was also the narrator of Casualty 24/7 up until last year. One of the members of the production team commented: “Get well soon from everyone at Crackit. Best wishes for a speedy recovery.”

Dean then joked back: “If I’d have gone to Barnsley I could’ve narrated on myself!” To which the reply was they would have won a BAFTA for that!

Dean scrubs up well away from the Dales! (Credit: Cover Images)

Honeymoon happiness

The surgery news must have seen Dean come back to earth with a bump after being on his honeymoon just last month. He married his long-time partner Helen in a romantic ceremony in August last year – on his 60th birthday.

Many of his Emmerdale co-stars were in attendance, including his on-screen wife, Claire King, aka Kim Tate. At the time, Dean shared a funny picture of him, Helen and Claire laughing and joking together. Claire looked stunning in a bright orange suit with a very impressive fascinator.

“I was hoping my two wives would be a little more upset when they found out about each other but it looks like they don’t give two hoots,” Dean joked in the captions.

The newlyweds decided to take their honeymoon nearly six months after the wedding itself. They went to Mauritius in January. Dean posted lots of beautiful pictures of the sunny surroundings – as well as plenty of his wife. He insisted she was more stunning than the views – aw!

Kim and Will have a pretty solid marriage – for now (Credit: ITV)

Will Taylor in Emmerdale

On-screen, it’s been a quiet time for Will Taylor (possibly due to Dean’s break from filming for his holiday!), but he appeared last night (Thursday February 23) to give Jimmy counsel over his daughter Angelica.

Meanwhile, wife Kim Tate is back to her scheming self as she and Ruby Fox-Milligan are set to team up to bring down Caleb Milligan. But what will Will have to say about it all?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

