Emmerdale: Dawn’s baby Evan was born without an umbilical cord, fans note

Last night in Emmerdale (Thursday, December 21), Dawn went into labour and ended up giving birth to a baby boy in the birthing pool.

Dawn started getting contractions whilst watching Clemmie perform in the carol concert before giving birth.

Emmerdale fans have now pointed out a huge flaw in Dawn’s birth scenes and have taken to social media to share it.

Aaron found himself in quite the situation (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Dawn gave birth to a baby boy

The village fair got underway last night as Clemmie prepared to sing her solo of ‘Santa Tell Me’ at the carol concert.

With Clemmie experiencing some stage fright, Bear offered to sing the song with her as a duet.

Dawn watched on with pride but soon experienced some contractions as she went into labour.

Aaron ended up having to time Dawn’s contractions, letting her squeeze his hand every time.

Billy eventually turned up and took Dawn home where she could give birth in the birthing pool.

She then named her baby boy Evan after Billy’s dad, welcoming their new son into the family.

Fans spotted something bizarre about the scenes (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans spot huge blunder in Dawn birth scenes

Emmerdale fans have now noticed a flaw in Dawn’s birth scenes as baby Evan was entered into the world.

As the midwife delivered the baby, she immediately handed him over to Dawn to hold. However, the baby was without an umbilical cord.

One fan wrote: “Fastest birth I’ve ever seen by Dawn – almost heard the ‘pop’ – no umbilical cord either, apparently the NHS is now phasing them out.”

Fastest birth I’ve ever seen by Dawn – almost heard the ‘pop’ – no umbilical cord either, apparently the NHS is now phasing them out#Emmerdale @SpookTooSoon — Aнді Ланселот 🇺🇦🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@andylancelot) December 21, 2023

A baby born with NO umbilical cord🤔….only in Emmerdale!!! #Emmerdale — Kerry Taylor (@KerryTaylor75) December 21, 2023

Come on #emmerdale A baby born with no umbilical cord is ridiculous 😂😂 — Emma 🙂 (@imemmaprice) December 21, 2023

Another person exclaimed: “A baby born with NO umbilical cord… only in Emmerdale!!!”

A third person laughed: “Come on Emmerdale. A baby born with no umbilical cord is ridiculous.”

Will they stay a happy family? (Credit: ITV)

Will things stay positive for Billy and Dawn?

Home Farm is never short of drama and Billy’s recent feud with Aaron adds to this. And, let’s not forget that Kim is still keeping secrets from Billy and Dawn about Craig’s death.

But, can Billy and Dawn bring Evan up in a drama free environment? Will they all stay happy?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Did you spot this blunder? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!