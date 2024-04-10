Emmerdale: Dawn and Billy’s baby set for leukaemia diagnosis – and fans despair over more doom and gloom

Yesterday (Tuesday, April 9), Emmerdale confirmed a new set of storylines upcoming on the soap – one of which sees Dawn Taylor’s baby become ill.

Billy and Dawn will find out within the next few months that their baby is very sick with leukaemia.

Emmerdale fans have now taken to social media to share their frustration over this storyline after hearing the news.

Dawn and Billy get some worrying news (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Dawn and Billy’s baby set for leukaemia storyline

Emmerdale recently revealed that Dawn and Billy will soon discover that their baby Evan has leukaemia as their world turns upside down.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw revealed: “We’ve got a big story coming up for Billy and Dawn.

“We’re going to see their world totally rocked when, almost out of nowhere, Evan is diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. ALL is one of the most common childhood leukaemias. I think there’s 650 children and young adults diagnosed with that every year in the UK. What we really wanted to show with this story is what a stress and strain a long-term illness like this can put on a family.”

Laura then continued: “What we’ll see is how the roles of Dawn and Billy are changed almost overnight and out of nowhere. We’ll see how Lucas and Clemmie are affected and the stress that it puts on those sibling dynamics.

“We’ll see how this affects Billy and Dawn’s relationship, the wider family in Kim and Will, and all of their friends.”

Fans have had enough of the misery (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans express frustration over ‘doom and gloom’ storyline

Hearing the announcement of the upcoming storyline, fans of the soap have complained that the soap focuses too much on ‘doom and gloom.’ They’re hoping that some happier storylines are round the corner.

One fan complained: “Please no more doom and gloom. Can’t be all laughs but give us a break.”

Another person continued: “Why are all the soaps giving out such sad storylines? Give us some happy ones. Too much doom and gloom.”

A third viewer moaned: “Oh please NO. Too much doom and gloom in all the soaps… in case the script writers can’t remember there are happy things in life.”

A fourth person shared: “I understand the soaps do what happens in real life but some people like to escape life and watch the soaps for a light relief. Pls make it happy rather than depressive.”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

