Emmerdale: David was wrong to compare Victoria to Maya, fans complain

Last night over in Emmerdale (Wednesday, November 29), David met up with Victoria and spoke to her about her relationship with Jacob.

Victoria explained that she had genuine feelings for Jacob, making David insult her.

Now, Emmerdale fans have blasted David as he used Maya to get to Victoria.

David asked Vic to end things with Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: David insulted Vic

In Emmerdale last night, Victoria found out that David wasn’t answering Eric’s calls after finding out about his Parkinson’s.

She worried that this news along with the news of her and Jacob’s relationship had become too much for David.

Meeting up with him outside, Vic tried to explain that she and Jacob genuinely loved each other.

Furious with Victoria’s betrayal, David then compared her to Maya as he told her that Maya had also told him the same thing.

He then asked for Victoria to end things with Jacob. Listening to David’s demands, Vic then called it a day with Jacob, telling him to put his relationship with his family first.

Fans think that David was being unfair (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans slam David for his treatment of Vic

Emmerdale fans have now taken to social media to stick up for Victoria. They think that she didn’t deserve to be compared to someone who groomed Jacob with the difference being that Jacob and Vic being in a consensual, legal relationship.

One fan wrote: “I know David’s hurting but comparing Vic to Maya is awful!!!!”

I know David’s hurting but comparing Vic to Maya is awful!!!! #Emmerdale — Swalk (@Samanth22356123) November 29, 2023

Oh come on it's nothing like Maya! #Emmerdale — Orchid Foxy 난초폭시 🦊 (@orchidfoxy) November 29, 2023

I get he's lashing out but David comparing Vic to Maya is just wrong.#Emmerdale — Jehan (@1stLadyHooligan) November 29, 2023

Another Emmerdale fan agreed and commented: “Oh, come on, it’s nothing like Maya!”

A third person said: “I get he’s lashing out but David comparing Vic to Maya is just wrong.”

David leaves the village (Credit: ITV)

Will David and Jacob make amends?

Tonight (Thursday, November 30), David’s heartbroken and decides to get away from Jacob and Pollard after both of their betrayals.

With this, he says his goodbyes and departs from the village. But, will David and Jacob ever make amends? And, will David ever return to Emmerdale?

