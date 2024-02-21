Sharp-eyed Emmerdale fans have noticed a change to one of the classic episodes that was aired on ITV3 last week.

A cameo appearance by former This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield was axed!

Back in 2005, a character called Alan Turner – who was the landlord of the Woolpack and Tricia Dingle’s beloved grandfather – appeared on This Morning with Phillip and his co-presenter Fern Britton.

Alan appeared with Philip and Fern, but when the episode was aired last week, Philip Schofield had been cut out (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Phillip Schofield cut from Emmerdale scenes

In the show, Alan was searching for his missing fiancée, Shelly Williams who was thought to be dead. He went on This Morning to talk about his heartache.

But when the episode featuring those scenes was aired again recently, some viewers spotted that Phillip Schofield’s appearance had been edited out.

Though the scene was left in, the episode was edited so Schofield only appeared briefly. His arm was visible in one scene, while in another his face was hidden by a TV monitor!

Fans who spotted the change took to social media, calling it “utterly extraordinary” and “just strange”.

ITV3 have tonight repeated a 2005 episode of Emmerdale which featured Alan Turner “appearing” on This Morning. The entire segment was edited and reframed to cut Philip Schofield out entirely. He remained in the end credits. Utterly extraordinary. — James Masterton (@ChartUpdate) February 16, 2024

Watching a Classic Emmerdale episode on ITV3 before leaving for work just now (as y’do!). Filmed early 2000s, Alan Turner was a guest on #ThisMorning with “Phil & Fern”, Philip’s listed in the credits as ‘himself’ but cut out of the repeat episode, no sign of him..just strange — KatieJ (@Kathryn43387987) February 16, 2024

As ITV went out of their way to edit Schofield out of an episode of Classic Emmerdale from 2005 that aired on itv3 this week, I think it’s safe to say he won’t be appearing on another ITV programme any time soon. — AJ (@LikeATattoooooo) February 19, 2024

Philip Schofield left ITV and This Morning under a cloud when he admitted an affair with a much younger colleague and lying about it. He described the affair as “unwise but not illegal”.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Was it right to edit Phillip Schofield out of the episode? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!