Inside Phillip Schofield’s bond with his ‘fiercely protective’ daughters now months after scandal

The daughters of Phillip Schofield have been supporting their father since news of his affair scandal hit headlines back in May 2023.

Molly and Ruby have stuck by their dad’s side over a tumultuous eight months for the former This Morning star.

Phillip Schofield now: Daughters Ruby and Molly still ‘fiercely protective’ of their dad

Speaking to OK! magazine recently, a source claims that Phillip has been supported by his daughters and their mother, his ex-wife Stephanie since his affair scandal became national news last year.

Speaking to the publication, the source said: “Alongside their mum, they’re the two people that have stuck by Philip through thick and thin – they wouldn’t dream of doing anything else.

“Their bond is as strong as ever. Ultimately, they’re fiercely protective, they love their daddy, they always will be and they’re going to help get him through this,” they then said.

Phillip’s rep declined to comment when approached by Entertainment Daily.

Phillip spoke of his daughters support last year (Credit: BBC)

Daughters of Phillip Schofield stuck by him amid affair scandal

Last year, following news of his affair scandal, Phillip revealed that his daughters had hardly let him out of their sight.

“I am in a very bad way. Mentally, utterly, utterly broken. And if it hadn’t been for my girls last week I wouldn’t be here. I know I deserve it but they said, ‘Don’t you dare, we’re here to look after you’,” he told The Sun at the time.

He then went on to say that he felt like his daughters were “guarding” him and making sure he didn’t sink lower.

“I’ve had such a s*** couple of years, and with this ultimate final cataclysm, I looked ahead at nothing and the girls said, ‘Don’t, we are here to look after you. Don’t you dare do it on our watch’,” he said.

“And that took me one step back and they won’t leave me alone. They were guarding me.”

Ruby and Molly have Phil’s back in Holly feud

Last year, Phillip and Holly Willoughby‘s friendship crumbled and ultimately led to Phillip quitting This Morning.

Following their fallout, Phillip unfollowed Holly on Instagram and seemingly removed all traces of her from his profile.

His daughters subsequently followed suit, unfollowing Holly on Instagram. “Both Molly and Ruby have seen their father go through hell, they have been at his side as he has lost everything,” a source told the MailOnline last September.

“Meanwhile, by following Holly on Instagram they see her carrying on with her life. The whole scandal has taken its toll on them, their support for him has been unwavering and this is the final nail. They are staunchly loyal to their dad, despite everything that has gone on,” they then added.

