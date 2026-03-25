Emmerdale confirms Tracy exit date as emotional goodbye looms following Amy Walsh maternity leave

Tracy Metcalfe’s time in Emmerdale is coming to a heartbreaking pause, with her exit now just days away as the character prepares to leave the village amid emotional scenes. With actress Amy Walsh currently on maternity leave, viewers are bracing themselves for a difficult farewell.

Although Amy has already welcomed her baby in real life, Tracy is still on screen for now. However, her final scenes are fast approaching and it is shaping up to be a tearful goodbye.

Tracy had been lying to Vanessa (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Tracy prepares to leave the village

Earlier this week, Vanessa was left stunned when she caught Tracy making plans with Billy Fletcher. Jumping to conclusions, she assumed her sister had arranged a date and was pleased to see her moving on after everything she has been through.

Tracy nervously went along with it, confirming Vanessa’s theory. But the truth soon came out when Billy revealed he was only helping her move by borrowing a van.

Vanessa was furious at being misled and demanded answers. Under pressure, Tracy finally admitted she was planning to leave the village altogether.

She revealed she would be moving in with Cara, the mother of her late husband Nate Robinson. Cara has offered Tracy a fresh start, complete with a job, a home and the chance to build a new business.

Tracy hopes Cain will show up (Credit: ITV)

Tracy’s Emmerdale exit date confirmed

Viewers won’t have long to wait for Tracy’s departure, as her exit is set to air on Sunday March 29 during a special episode.

The unusual Sunday slot comes as the soap schedule shifts once again, but it will give fans a chance to see Tracy’s final moments in the village.

In emotional scenes, Tracy prepares to leave with Frankie, while Vanessa gets ready to say goodbye. However, there is one person they are all waiting for.

Tracy is hoping Cain will make it in time to see Frankie off. But with everything currently going on in his life, there is real doubt over whether he will get there before it is too late.

Tracy has had a tricky few years (Credit: ITV)

Will Tracy be back?

As things stand, Amy Walsh has not confirmed whether she will return to Emmerdale following her maternity leave.

In recent scenes, Vanessa asked Tracy outright if she was leaving for good, but Tracy admitted she simply didn’t know what the future holds.

When Amy welcomed her first child, she took around a year away from the soap before returning. It suggests there is every chance Tracy could be back again in the future.

Amy Walsh gives birth ahead of Emmerdale exit

Away from the show, Amy shared her happy news on Monday March 23, confirming she had given birth to her second child.

Posting a sweet image showing a tiny pair of legs, she revealed she has welcomed another baby girl, dressed in a rose-printed baby grow.

Amy, who is married to former EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith, is already mum to daughter Bonnie, born in 2022.

The couple met in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, later getting engaged during a trip to Ibiza before tying the knot in Montenegro. They announced they were expecting their second child together last September.

As Tracy prepares to leave the village behind, the big question now is whether this really is goodbye or simply the start of another chapter waiting to unfold.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!