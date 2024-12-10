Emmerdale Christmas and New Year spoilers: First look as Belle is reunited with Piper the Dog

In Emmerdale spoilers, Belle gets a heart-warming Christmas treat as Vinny and Gabby track down Piper the Dog for her in emotional scenes.

Elsewhere, April rebels and leaves Marlon with a right shock on Christmas Day.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

1. April rebels

Marlon and April’s relationship is really tense, with April rebelling. Marlon’s horrified to find out she’s been trying to buy cannabis. April keeps pushing boundaries, infuriating Marlon who is at the end of his tether.

Christmas Day arrives but Marlon gets a right shock and struggles into the New Year. Rhona doesn’t help the situation. But, can Marlon put things right with his daughter?

2. Chemistry between Sarah and Jacob

With sparks flying between Jacob and Sarah, they arrange a date. Leyla then insists that Jacob goes out to lunch with her instead, possibly having an ulterior motive.

Later on, Jacob apologises to Sarah for standing her up and organises another date. But, will it be successful this time?

3. Jacob’s nightmare day

A special episode sees Jacob head off to A&E for his first day on his work placement. He’s faced with life-threatening situations as he’s pushed to his limits.

As he struggles to deal with the pressure, has he got what it takes?

Emmerdale spoilers: 4. A Christmas reunion

At Piper’s grave, Belle realises that she never saw the body. She and Vinny then dig up the grave and open the empty casket.

Belle then worries where Piper could be as she ponders the situation. On Christmas Day, Belle is overjoyed when Piper comes running up to her.

Vinny and Gabby managed to secretly track her down and bring her back home.

Emmerdale spoilers: 5. A Home Farm flashforward

Will feels guilty when Peter encourages him to push forward with their Christmas Day plans. Kim then goes off for a ride on her horse but the horse returns alone, with no sign of Kim…

A Christmas flashforward then airs which sees a Christmas tree lying on the floor. Signs of a struggle are evident as some eerie music plays… But, what has happened? And where is Kim?

6. Ruby opens up

As Anthony reveals a secret, Ruby struggles to cope. Cain and Moira book a nice lunch together before Moira’s hospital appointment whilst Chas questions what’s bothering Ruby. Ruby then opens up to Chas. But, will she tell her everything?

Emmerdale spoilers: 7. Heath is remembered

Bob loses his temper when Wendy and Brenda bicker throughout Heath’s concert memorial. Can they put bad blood aside and come together to remember him?

