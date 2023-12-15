Emmerdale: Chloe would’ve seen Harry in the village, fans note

Last night in Emmerdale (Thursday, December 14), a huge twist aired as bad guy Harry revealed himself to be Chloe’s dad.

Harry aka Damon Harris told his daughter that he had been keeping an eye on her in the village.

However, Emmerdale fans are now baffled after seeing Harry admit to watching over Chloe.

Chloe met up with her dad (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Harry is Chloe Harris’ dad

Yesterday, Chloe made a phone call and parked up in a field, ready to meet up with her dad.

Harry then stepped out of his car and revealed himself to be Chloe’s father – Damon.

As Chloe turned to him for help with her situation with Mack; she wanted her dad to help her get new passports so she could move away and start afresh.

Harry then revealed that he had been keeping an eye on Chloe whilst she was living in the village.

He knew all about Reuben and had even sat with her at the hospital whilst she was in a coma after her car accident.

However, he had no idea that Mack had left Chloe to die. After learning this information, he promised to look after Chloe and sort Mack out.

Fans are baffled by Harry’s admission (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans confused over Harry reveal scenes

Chloe didn’t realise that her dad was lurking around in the small village – this has now confused Emmerdale fans.

Harry even spent time in the Woolpack with Chas a few months ago. However, Chloe didn’t cross paths with her father once.

One fan wrote: “Harry was in the village how often but never saw Chloe.”

Harry was in the village how often but never saw Chloe #Emmerdale @emmerdale — Tam O Driscoll (@tamlizann25) December 14, 2023

So we're just meant to believe they wouldn't have run into each other all those times he was lurking around the village, when all Chloe did was push that pram up and down main street, yeah okay then #emmerdale — Eli 🌌❄️🪷🎄 (@aaron_dingles) December 14, 2023

In the smallest village in the world where everyone knows everyone. Harry didn’t see Chloe in the Woolpack when he was seeing Chas 🤦🏼‍♀️#emmerdale — katiewood (@ktlulu1985) December 14, 2023

Another viewer said: “So we’re just meant to believe they wouldn’t have run into each other all those times he was lurking around the village, when all Chloe did was push that pram up and down Main Street, yeah, okay then.”

A final fan complained: “In the smallest village in the world where everyone knows everyone, Harry didn’t see Chloe in the Woolpack when he was seeing Chas.”

What does Harry and Chloe’s connection mean for the rest of the village? (Credit: ITV)

What does Harry’s reveal mean for the village?

Talking about Harry’s reveal and what this means for the rest of the village, Jessie Elland has confirmed the huge threat Harry poses.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Jessie teased: “I think everyone should be reasonably worried.

“I think people underestimate just how bad he is and what extremes he’s willing to go to to get what he wants and get what he thinks is right for his family.”

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Should the villagers be worried? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!