Emmerdale: Jessie Elland warns of huge Harry threat for village: ‘I think everyone should be reasonably worried’

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, December 14), viewers finally found out the identity of Chloe Harris’ father.

Chloe met up with her dad after making a phone call asking for his help. He was then revealed to be bad guy, Harry.

Jessie Elland has now spoken out about what this family connection means for the rest of the village going forward.

Emmerdale: Harry is Chloe Harris’ dad

After speaking with Amy tonight about her potential return to the village, Chloe rang someone and asked to meet up with them.

She then waited and came face to face with her father. This turned out to be Harry – the same guy who had bundled Chas into the back of a car just weeks before.

Harry seemed pleased to see his daughter, revealing that he was glad to be out of prison so that he could enjoy Christmas.

However, he soon shared his upset over Chloe’s lack of visits whilst he was doing time inside.

He also shared that only his business associates call him ‘Harry’ whilst everyone else calls him Damon Harris.

Chloe soon confronted her dad for not telling her that she was adopted. He told her that he had no idea who Kerry really was and wouldn’t have let her anywhere near her if he had done.

Changing the subject, Harry then asked to meet his grandson before revealing that he knew all about Reuben and what Mack had done to Chloe, having eyes and ears all over the village.

He even visited Chloe in the hospital every night whilst she was in a coma, furious after now finding out that Mack had left Chloe to die.

As Chloe asked for new passports and bank accounts to start a new life away from Mack, Harry promised that he’d sort Mack out and make sure that he didn’t ruin Chloe’s life again.

Jessie Elland reveals that everyone should fear Harry

After THAT big reveal and with Harry vowing to deal with Mack, Jessie Elland has now revealed that everyone in the village should be concerned about Harry and Chloe’s connection.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Jessie warned: “I think everyone should be reasonably worried.”

She then elaborated: “I think people underestimate just how bad he is and what extremes he’s willing to go to to get what he wants and get what he thinks is right for his family.”

But, how far will Harry go to protect Chloe? Does Mack need to watch his back?

