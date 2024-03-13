Emmerdale: Charity and Mack finally win over fans as they reunite and vow to make it work

During last night’s episode of the ITV soap Emmerdale (Tuesday, March 12), Charity considered breaking up with Mack after he tracked her down.

However, Mack managed to talk her out of the decision and fortunately saved their marriage.

Emmerdale fans have now finally warmed to the couple after previously begging for them to split up.

Charity tried to end things with Mack (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack saved his marriage to Charity

Yesterday evening, Mack realised that Charity had left the house and attempted to track her down.

He then found Charity’s car broken down at the side of the road, with Charity mid breakdown.

Charity then told Mack that she was on her way back home, ready to break up with him.

Mack couldn’t believe it and offered to at least fix Charity’s car. He then noticed that they were standing in the place where they first met.

He then tried to win Charity over, promising her that he would support her through everything as they were soulmates.

With this, Charity realised that she couldn’t go through this PTSD journey alone and decided to stay with Mack.

Fans are pleased that they’re still together (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans finally get behind Charity and Mack relationship

For quite some time, Emmerdale fans have been demanding that the show splits Charity and Mack up.

However, now that the couple have salvaged their marriage, fans are actually pleased that they’re remaining by each other’s sides.

When asked if Charity and Mack should stay together, one fan said: “Definitely, it has to be YES.”

Another viewer shared: “Of course, he is the first one she has truly loved.”

A third Emmerdale fan added: “Yes definitely, they are good together.”

A fourth viewer stated: “Most definitely yes, so suited.”

Charity and Mack look to be a forever thing (Credit: ITV)

Are Charity and Mack for keeps?

Charity and Mack fans needn’t fear as it looks like the couple are in it for the long run.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media recently, Emma Atkins shared: “They’ve come such a long way.

“It would be such a shame to have come all this way…

“If they can get through this they can literally get through anything.”

Lawrence Robb then added: “[Mack and Charity] love each other too much to not allow life to get in the way.”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

