Last night on Emmerdale (Monday, September 9), Cain confronted Moira after finding out from Caleb that she’d “kissed” Nate.

Punching Nate to the ground, Cain then told Moira that they were done as a result of her betrayal.

But, as Coira part ways, Emmerdale fans aren’t very happy at all with this decision.

Emmerdale: Cain and Moira – OVER

After a misunderstanding, Caleb told Cain and Tracy last night that he saw Moira and Nate kiss.

Cain was livid and didn’t give Nate any chance to explain that he’d gotten everything completely wrong.

Before Nate knew it, his dad punched him to the ground as Tracy watched on in horror.

Back at the farm, Cain condemned Moira for her betrayal as she failed to defend her actions.

He then admitted that there was no way back for them now. They were done as a couple.

Furious, Moira then headed to the barn and took her anger out on Ruby. She started to hallucinate Emma Barton and fired a warning shot.

This caused a spark to form as Ruby suffered a blow to the head as Moira’s gun hit her. A fire then started to erupt as Moira froze next to unconscious Ruby’s bleeding body.

Emmerdale fans devastated as Coira split

With Cain failing to realise that his wife is ill and turning his back on her, Emmerdale fans have taken to social media to share their devastation over Cain and Moira’s split.

One fan demanded: “NOOOOOOO MOIRA AND CAIN, MAKE UP RIGHT [BLEEP] NOW.”

Another viewer added: “Moira hasn’t even done anything wrong ~ just stop it now Cain. My Coira heart can’t take this.”

A third person screamed: “NAHHHHHHH WHATTTTT!??????? NO WAY, CAIN IS ENDING THINGS WITH MOIRA!???”

But, is it really the end of the road for the couple? And, will Moira make it out of the barn alive?

