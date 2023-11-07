Cain Dingle and Kim Tate in Emmerdale are destined to have an affair, fans of the soap believe. As they teamed up to keep the truth behind Craig’s death between them, speculation has been rife over their future.

After the soap teased an affair between Caleb and Tracy last week, some fans now believe that could have been a red herring. But will Cain cheat on Moira with Kim?

Cain and Kim made secret phone calls over the death of Craig (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cain and Kim team up

Last week saw Kim’s horse, Ice, kill Lydia’s rapist, Craig Reed. A badly beaten Craig had stumbled on to Home Farm land where he was met by Kim Tate on horseback. He asked for her help, but she told him he deserved everything he got.

As Craig tried to grab at the horse’s reigns, Ice got frightened and reared up, hitting Craig with his hooves. Craig fell to the ground, barely breathing.

Cain saw the whole thing happen. As Kim got out her phone to call an ambulance, Cain asked her not to. He told her it was too late anyway and this would be justice for Lydia.

“We’re both suspects and you know it, accident or not,” Cain implored. “We just make sure we’ve both got watertight alibis. Do this for Lydia and Sam.

“Kim please,” Cain finished, “I’ve never asked you for anything, but I am begging you, just walk away, pretend this never happened.”

Kim did as he asked, firmed up her alibi and let Ice run free. She and Cain then began sharing secret messages to ensure everything went to plan.

It did and last night Craig’s death was ruled as accidental.

Is the kiss the start of something big? (Credit: ITV)

An Emmerdale affair is coming soon

At a recent Emmerdale press event, producer Laura Shaw revealed: “We love an affair in soap, so we’ve got a very passionate, steamy affair coming up between two people, and one of them at the moment is seemingly very happily married.”

Last week saw Caleb and Tracy share an unexpected, yet very passionate, kiss. It seemed certain then that they would be the pair embarking on an affair.

But after seeing recent Cain and Kim scenes, some other fans think this might be a distraction from the real affair: Kim and Cain!

It’s very unusual for the sworn enemies to back each other up, so could a softening of relations between the two lead to more? After all, Kim has tried to seduce Cain before so we know she’s attracted to him!

Do we need more Kim and Cain scenes in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

Cain and Kim to have an affair?

Some viewers certainly seem to think so: “I have the feeling it will be Kim and Cain that has the affair,” shared one on X.

Another agreed: “I know the writers are suggesting Caleb and Tracy will have an affair. Kim is attracted to Cain and tried to get him to sleep with her a few years ago. Will the writers revisit this? Cain and Kim affair before year is over?”

Other commenters just love the pair sharing scenes together. “Kim and Cain scenes on screen are so rare but so good,” said one. Someone else added: “The best thing from this week was the Kim and Cain scene! They definitely need more storylines together.”

