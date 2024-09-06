Last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, September 5), saw Belle walk down Main Street whilst imagining different version of her future.

Three different versions of her life played out as she imagined the consequences of Tom’s abuse.

Fans of the ITV soap have now taken to social media to share their thoughts – and they’re full of praise!

Belle finally opened up to Charity (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Belle special episode

Over in the Dales yesterday evening, Belle imagined three different version of her future as a result of Tom’s abuse.

One of them saw her get back with Tom as part of a scheme so that he’d break up with Amelia. However, he then turned really violent on her.

Another saw Belle pregnant and beaten up whilst she was later sectioned as nobody believed her when she tried to tell them about Tom’s abuse. Cain defended his sister though and attacked Tom, teaching him a lesson.

The third imagined future saw Tom abuse Amelia as they prepared for their wedding day. Whilst Belle had long left Tom and had built a successful career up for herself, Amelia’s future was doomed. Tom pushed her down the stairs and killed her, with her loved ones grieving her at her wake.

Back in the present, Belle knew what she had to do and told Charity every detail of Tom’s abuse.

Fans loved the episode (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans praise soap for ‘masterpiece’ of an episode

Emmerdale fans really enjoyed the special episode of the soap last night, thinking that it was portrayed with lots of sensitivity and creativity. In fact, they’re going as far as calling it one of the ‘best episodes’ of the soap.

One fan commented: “Actually can’t get over how epic that episode was… Brilliant writing & so cleverly put together… One of the best Emmerdale episodes… What a masterpiece… Well done team Emmerdale.”

Another viewer praised: “Tonight’s episode of Emmerdale was one of the best I’ve seen in AGES. I feel like I’m being rewarded with so much Charity content. Those Belle/Charity scenes were perfection; So hurty (sic) and good. What a great way to open up the intricacies of abuse and how men can manipulate.”

A third person added: “WOW! The final 15 mins of tonight’s episode was one of the best moments I’ve ever watched on Emmerdale. Belle has finally told Charity EVERYTHING! From flash forwards – we flick the switch to flashbacks as Belle recalls her abuse ordeal. ETD & Emma Atkins are superb.”

