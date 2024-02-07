Emmerdale actress Amelia Flanagan, who plays April Windsor in the soap, has ‘said yes to the dress’! The social media post has caused quite the fan frenzy!

The Instagram picture, posted by her mum has confused fans as they ask just how old Amelia actually is. So here’s the answer!

Amelia is celebrating her prom later this year (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Emmerdale star Amelia Flanagan says ‘yes to the dress’

The Flanagan family’s social media account posted a picture of Amelia outside what looked like a bridal store. She was holding a sign that said: “I said yes!”, which is a popular way for brides to announce they’ve chosen their wedding dress following the television series’ of the same name.

Amelia is not actually getting married, of course! And fortunately, the caption explained things a little further!

“Today we went to pick Amelia a beautiful prom dress from House of Rose. Thank you so much to Helen,” it read. In fact, Helen is actually the wife of Emmerdale actor Dean Andrews, who owns the shop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Flanagan (@flanagan_family)

Amelia can be seen smiling in the picture, but there was no hint what her dress might look like.

Emmerdale fans react to April Windsor actress’ post

The post certainly took some fans by surprise! One wrote: “I legit thought OMG she’s getting married!”

Another said: “OMG, I can’t believe she’s that age already!”

“Beautiful, can’t believe how grown up she’s getting,” said someone else. A further commenter agreed: “Well I feel old, she’s only seven, no?!”

April is 14, but Amelia is a little older (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: How old is April Windsor in real life?

On screen, April was born on August 13 2009. When she joined the show in March 2014, April was just four years old. The character is now 14, and will turn 15 later this year.

Meanwhile, in real life, Amelia is a year older than her alter ego. She was born on June 6 2008. That made her five when she first started in Emmerdale.

She is now 15 and will turn 16 later this year.

Amelia’s sister stars in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Famous family

Of course, soap fans know Amelia is not the only actor in her family. Her brother and sister – twins William and Isabella Flanagan – both star in Coronation Street.

Isabella has played troublemaker Hope Dobbs since August 2017. William, meanwhile, has played Joseph Brown since October 2017.

They are both 13 years old in real life. On-screen, Hope is also 13 and Joseph is actually a year younger, at 12.

The family regularly win awards for their performances, with Isabella recently bagging the Inside Soap Award for Best Young Performer, which Amelia was also nominated for.

As well as playing Joseph in Corrie, whose biggest storyline saw him struck down with Lyme disease last month, William recently also starred in a short film called Lia IRL. He won an award last week for Best Actor Under 17 at an Italian Film Festival.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!