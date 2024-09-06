Over on Emmerdale last night (Thursday, September 5), a special episode saw Belle imagine different versions of her future, involving both Amelia and Tom.

One of these versions saw Amelia get abused by Tom and then sadly pass away.

Fans of the ITV soap have now been left creeped out by Amelia’s “death” scenes.

Amelia “died” at the hands of Tom (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Amelia Spencer’s “death”

Belle walked down the street in a trance-like state last night as she imagined different versions of her future.

One of these versions saw Amelia and Tom planning their wedding day, going over details with Suzy.

Belle, now being Suzy’s partner at Take a Vow, noticed a bruise on Amelia’s hand and realised that Amelia was being abused by Tom.

She confronted her about it but Amelia told Belle to stop sticking her nose into her business.

Later on, Amelia’s body was seen being carried out of her home. She’d passed away after Tom had allegedly found her at the bottom of the stairs.

Amelia’s heartbroken family then attended her wake.

Back in the present day, Belle then set out to stop this version of the future from becoming a reality as she bravely told Charity about Tom’s abuse.

Fans found the scenes heartbreaking yet creepy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans react to Amelia fake death scenes

Emmerdale fans have felt uneasy after watching last night’s scenes. The scenes in which a 21 year old Amelia died after being abused by Tom left fans horrified and upset.

One fan commented: “One of the scenarios is Amelia dead. Wow, brutal.”

Another person added: “Now Amelia is dead, this is one messed up episode.”

A third viewer praised the soap, but found Amelia’s “death” hard to watch, writing: “Tonight’s Emmerdale was absolutely outstanding. A really creative way of showing how Belle felt she was out of options. The stuff with Amelia and her “death” was just so chilling. And some truly stunning performances from Eden Taylor-Draper and Emma Atkins.”

One fan even though that these scenes could be foreshadowing Amelia’s actual death, suggesting: “So was that a hint that Amelia is going to get killed in a flash forward or is Tom?”

