Reports circulated over the weekend that suggested that Emmerdale character Leyla Harding will soon be ‘killed off,’ as Roxy Shahidi bows out of the soap after sixteen years.

The Sun reported that Leyla will be ‘killed off in explosive scenes’ still to come.

Here are 6 huge theories on how Leyla could meet her maker…

Will Tom finish Leyla off? (Credit: ITV)

1. Tom to kill Leyla?

Viewers will know that Belle recently told the police about Tom’s abuse of her. Tom’s now desperate to hide the evidence of this on his tablet.

With Leyla working with Belle at Take a Vow, she’s bound to want to defend her colleague.

But, could she have a run in with Tom, with the altercation soon turning deadly? There’s no saying what Tom could do to save his own skin, but will this involve silencing Leyla?

A return for the Dales’ serial killer? (Credit: ITV)

2. Meena return

If there’s one person that could easily finish Leyla off, then that’s Meena Jutla. She did previously shoot her and leave her life at risk, after all.

Meena’s currently in prison for multiple murders, but fans have been calling for her return for a while now.

Could a prison break be on the cards? Could Leyla lose her life during Meena vs Leyla round two?

Victim of a huge stunt? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale Leyla death theory: 3. Super Soap Week stunt

Super Soap Week usually happens in October, and there’s usually a huge stunt involved.

In past years, much-loved characters have lost their lives during this week, with Liv Flaherty and Harriet Finch being just a couple of the names of this list.

But, this year, could Leyla fall victim to Super Soap Week? Is her death a matter of weeks away?

Could Leyla turn back to drugs? (Credit: ITV)

4. Drug relapse

A couple of years ago, Leyla suffered a drug addiction as she started using cocaine.

This resulted in her marriage to Liam ending after her time in rehab.

But, could Leyla soon return back to her old habits and suffer a relapse? Could she lose her life to a drug overdose?

The village is never short of crashes (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale Leyla death theory: 5. Car accident

The village is no stranger to car accidents, experiencing a fair few in the last year alone.

Mack, Chloe and Charity suffered a cliff edge crash last year, with Heath losing his life in another car accident as the New Year struck.

And, this year, Ethan and Nicky were involved in a crash that left Nicky in a coma.

But, with villagers not having much luck as far as vehicles are concerned, could Leyla die in another crash?

Anything could happen! (Credit: ITV)

6. A freak accident

Let’s face it, this is soapland, and anything can happen! Whilst reports have suggested that Leyla’s exit will be ‘explosive,’ a freak and unfortunate accident could be around the corner for Leyla.

There are endless possibilities… could Moira hallucinate Emma Barton once more and injure Leyla by mistake? Could a run-away horse of Kim’s trample all over the wedding planner? What do you think?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale next week? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.

Visit our new website Emmerdale Insider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers.