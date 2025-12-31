What do we want from Emmerdale in 2026? Here are our dream storylines – from Moira taking on a different career to a Home Farm shake-up

As Emmerdale kicks 2026 off with a bang, there are so many things that we would love to see on the soap.

Over the last year, there have been some crazy plots. And while we hope there is still some of that next year, we also want to see more depth to our favourite characters.

And some fans have already debated the topic on Reddit. So, let’s explore what they (and we) would like to see from Emmerdale in 2026.

Let Robron be happy (Credit: ITV)

Robron wedding 3.0 in Emmerdale 2026

Probably the one everyone is hoping for is that Robert and Aaron can finally just enjoy being together in 2026.

Ever since Robert returned earlier this year, there has been obstacle after obstacle preventing the pair to just be the way they used to be.

But it would be nice to see that in an Emmerdale storyline in 2026, they could finally put the last six years behind them and focus on rebuilding their life together. We also wouldn’t say no to a third Robron wedding…

Should Kim lose Home Farm? (Credit: ITV)

Let’s see a new face in Home Farm

At the end of 2024, Joe Tate made his return to Home Farm, and we all thought he was going to be the iconic bad boy we all loved. However, what followed was a lengthy plot involving him stealing a kidney and accidentally causing three deaths.

Along the way, it also felt like Kim Tate has lost her edge. She always ruled Home Farm, and did so amazingly. So, viewers want that Kim back. And in doing so, give the big house a clear out of extra guests.

One said on Reddit: “Home Farm should keep Kim but get a larger shake-up. Joe can stay as a villain. Kim’s sister should arrive, successful on her own right – it was once mentioned she was a model so she must have done very well from it. That way, there would be someone to be there for Kim whilst also keeping her grounded. And another would allow her darker side out.”

Or another proposed that someone else takes over Home Farm entirely. And that would be a very intriguing watch, because who has the power to take Kim Tate down?

We would love to see Moira away from the farm (Credit: ITV)

Get Moira something else to do

It seems a lot of Emmerdale fans are sick of the will she, won’t she storyline regarding Moira and her farm. And so it’s not too surprising that many would love to see what she is like away from Butlers.

Moira has been at that farm since she first stepped foot into the Emmerdale village. But lately, she seems to have lost the enjoyment of it. So, maybe, taking her away from it for a little while could do her the world of good. And fans already want to see Robert step up on the farm, so it would give him the perfect opportunity to shine.

One fan penned: “I want Moira to actually lose the farm. I have been very intrigued by the theory that Robert buying into the farm would result in him taking over. The Sugden’s having Emmerdale’s biggest farm again would be a nice callback to the origin of the show.

“And I think Moira and Cain would benefit from new storylines away from the farm. Her storylines have been going in circles at the farm for almost two decades.”

Kev was a great addition (Credit: ITV)

Bring back Kev!

Shockingly, when Chris Coghill joined Emmerdale earlier this year as Kev, we never expected to be wanting to see him again in 2026.

But the fan reaction to his character has been absolutely amazing. And it’s clear many would love to see him return. However, it’s important to note that if he does come back, the only way it could really work would be if he was over the whole Robert situation – otherwise we’re just going in circles!

A focus on his and Lewis’ relationship would definitely be very interesting to watch.

Everyone was quickly obsessed with Joe and Belle (Credit: ITV)

Joe and Belle affair

A popular hope for Emmerdale 2026 is that Joe and Dawn reach the end of their relationship. Their affair was predictable from the very start. And even when they started a proper relationship, we all lacked the emotional connection to them as a couple.

But not that long ago, Joe shared a mere few scenes with Belle Dingle, and fans were immediately calling for them to have a relationship.

Many were thankful to the scenes because it made them realise that Joe wasn’t the individual problem, instead, it was just that he was partnered with Dawn.

And with the complicated history between the Tates and the Dingles, we would absolutely love to watch Belle and Joe have a relationship. We wonder how Debbie would react!

It’s safe to see that Emmerdale has quite a lot of different avenues they could take the show in 2026. And while we know that the events in Corriedale will shape the show for a while, these would be our dream plots throughout the year. Let’s showcase more talent, Emmerdale!

