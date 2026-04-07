EastEnders follow-up: Vicki’s past trauma revisited as show hits at Joel’s return to Walford

There was fresh tension brewing in EastEnders today after Vicki was forced to relive her terrifying ordeal with Joel, just as things with Ross seemed to be settling down.

A sudden phone call changed everything, and it looks like more drama is on the way for the already fragile couple.

Vicki’s heart isn’t with Ross anymore (Credit: BBC)

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Joel causes more chaos in EastEnders

Ross and Vicki’s romance has been back on the rocks ever since Zack moved back in with them. His financial troubles saw Ross offer him a place at theirs, but little did he know he was inviting the mystery man Vicki slept with into their home.

Vicki’s brother Mark knows about his sister’s history with Zack and has predicted this latest living arrangement will end in tears.

Today’s episode saw Ross open up about Vicki’s cheating while he was with his friends, clearing out Martin’s old shed.

As he was talking about Vicki sleeping with someone else, Zack tried to shut down the conversation.

Later, Vicki and Zack shared a moment as they looked at pictures of baby Ivy on Barney’s phone. Zack tried to warn Vicki that Ross was far from over her cheating. But she didn’t want to know, telling him they were in a good place.

However, their peace was shattered when Ross’s phone rang.

He was stunned to learn his son’s sentencing had been brought forward to tomorrow. Meaning they would soon know how long his stint in young offenders would be following his attack on Vicki last year.

Joel has been waiting for his sentencing since the start of the year in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

What happens in EastEnders tomorrow?

With emotions running high and big decisions looming, the pressure on Ross and Vicki’s relationship is only intensifying.

As Joel’s fate is finally decided, the fallout could have lasting consequences. It remains to be seen whether Ross and Vicki can survive what comes next.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for this week: Jasmine’s trial starts, Penny makes up another lie, and Nicola gets awful news