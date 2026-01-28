Vicki Fowler woke up full of regret in Zack’s bed in Wednesday’s EastEnders (January 28), but there was no time to dwell on her mistake as Joel’s long-awaited court case finally got underway.

She crept back home hoping to avoid questions, only to find Ross waiting anxiously for her. Vicki lied that she had spent the night at Mark’s, and the guilt only deepened when Ross responded with nothing but kindness and support ahead of the difficult day.

Joel’s trial got off to a dramatic start (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Joel’s trial date arrived

On the way to the taxi, Vicki made sure her story was watertight, asking her younger brother to back her up if anyone asked where she’d been. Before Mark could probe any further, Zack appeared, making things even more uncomfortable.

The taxi ride was painfully awkward, with Vicki stuck between Zack and Ross as they attempted polite conversation. At court, Mark and Zack stayed close for support, even though they were barred from the courtroom itself.

With no one else around, Vicki told Zack that what had happened between them couldn’t happen again. He agreed, clearly disappointed but accepting her decision.

Joel showed no remorse for what he did to Vicki (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Joel hadn’t changed

As Joel chatted confidently with his lawyer, it quickly became clear that prison had done nothing to humble him. He insisted he was innocent and expected to be home by dinner, while Ross looked far less convinced.

When proceedings began, Ross struggled to listen as Vicki described the night Joel attacked her. She bravely told the court how he assaulted her and filmed the aftermath on his phone, becoming increasingly distressed as she spoke.

Things took a devastating turn when Joel’s lawyer began cross-examining her, twisting events and blaming Vicki for everything. He accused her of cheating and suggested she was responsible for Joel’s hatred of women. Overwhelmed, Vicki broke down, fled the courtroom in tears and left everyone stunned. Joel, however, could be seen smirking as she ran out, leaving Ross visibly shaken.

Vicki wanted out

Outside the courtroom, Mark and Zack watched helplessly as Vicki rushed past them. She explained what had happened, only for Ross to follow moments later. Vicki accused him of failing to stand up for her, but Ross insisted he would have been removed if he’d intervened.

Emotionally drained and furious, Vicki declared she no longer cared what happened to Joel and stormed off, leaving Mark, Ross and Zack behind.

EastEnders: Joel hadn’t changed a bit (Credit: BBC)

More Joel drama tomorrow

The trial resumes tomorrow, with Avani taking the stand. She bravely gives evidence about Joel, but Ravi is nowhere to be seen. Despite promising to be there, he is pulled away after being given an important task as a police informant.

Priya is furious that Ravi lets Avani down when she needs him most, while Ravi is left drowning in guilt. Later, Joel asks Ross to visit him, and when his father refuses, he turns to another Walford resident instead. That meeting could change everything, but who does Joel choose to see?

Ian and Elaine’s feud got out of hand (Credit: BBC)

What else happened in EastEnders tonight?

While Joel’s trial took place in EastEnders, Kathy finally snapped over Ian and Elaine’s ongoing feud, refusing to accept Elaine’s apology as tensions boiled over once again.

As the argument escalated, Ian stunned everyone by revealing his big plan. He announced to Elaine that he intended to stand for the now vacant council seat previously held by Councillor Barker. Even more dramatically, Ian claimed that his first move if elected would be to shut down Peacock Palace.

Bea was determined to turn over a new leaf and decided the first step was getting herself a job. Sadly, that plan hit a brick wall when Ian bluntly refused to hire her because of her links to Elaine.

Not one to give up easily, Bea headed to the Minute Mart and asked Honey if there was any work going. Honey agreed to pass her CV on to the Panesars, but Bea really caught attention when she tackled a shoplifter to the floor. The question is whether her heroic effort will be enough to secure her a new role.

