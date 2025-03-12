In EastEnders last night (Tuesday, March 11), Tommy Moon finally told Kat and Alfie who his online friend is.

His friend Matt is actually AI, with Alfie being accepting of this revelation. Kat, though, not so much.

But, fans have now predicted that Tommy’s ‘AI’ revelation is just a cover-up…

EastEnders: Tommy’s online friend

Since returning back home to live with Kat and Alfie, Tommy has been desperate to talk to his friend on his console.

Kat and Alfie bought him a second-hand console after getting rid of his old one, asking Tommy if he’d like to invite his friend round to meet them.

His online friend Matt ‘was practically part of the family now,’ given the amount of time Tommy spends talking to him.

Tommy ignored all suggestions about bringing his friend Matt round, with Kat even wondering if Tommy was actually covering and had a romantic love interest on the go instead.

With Kat snooping through his console, Tommy finally admitted that he had never met his friend. He was AI. He knew he wasn’t real but felt understood and less alone by talking to him.

Kat didn’t understand the whole concept but Alfie was less judgemental. But, is Matt really AI?

EastEnders fans predict huge Tommy AI friend twist

With Tommy revealing that his mate Matt is actually artificial intelligence, fans think that they’ve seen right through the story. They reckon Tommy’s lying and that Matt is a real person.

They’ve suggested that he’s being groomed by his so-called mate.

One EastEnders fan commented: “I don’t think Matt is AI, I think Tommy just saying that to cover his tracks.”

Another fan also suggested: “So Matt could be AI. Or is Tommy lying?”

A third person shared: “I don’t believe it’s AI behind that account. He’s deffo being groomed…

They then added: “I can see it… Tommy thinks he’s so smart, he’s deffo covering.”

