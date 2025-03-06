Is Tommy’s online friend in EastEnders Zoe Slater? All the theories on who he’s talking to

In EastEnders, Tommy Moon has returned back home and has been spending his time talking to an online friend.

Last night (Wednesday, March 5), Alfie suggested that Tommy invited his friend round to meet them.

But, just who is this mysterious online friend? Here are all the theories!

Is Tommy in touch with Zoe? (Credit: BBC)

1. Zoe Slater

One possible theory is that Tommy’s now in touch with his sister – Zoe Slater. He could be messaging her behind his mum’s back.

Fans recently predicted that Michelle Ryan could be reprising her role as Zoe after spotting ‘signs’ on social media.

But, is Tommy secretly communicating with former Walford resident, Zoe?

One fan wondered: “”It would be funny if it’s Zoe, that’s how he met Scarlett last time and that’s how he meets his long lost sister through the internet.”

Is Tommy being groomed? (Credit: BBC)

2. Online grooming

With Tommy having previously been abusive towards his own mum, fans are worried that Tommy might be being groomed online by an extremist group.

With Tommy young and impressionable, fans have now predicted the way the storyline might play out.

One person on X theorised: I have a feeling that Tommy online mates are a group of incels.”

Another person shared: “I’m intrigued by Tommy’s new ‘Friend Group forum.’ Is an online grooming storyline coming for Tommy?”

Is Theo back? (Credit: BBC)

3. Theo

Whilst one fan also agrees that Tommy could be groomed online, they have also thrown the idea about of a potential return of a former EastEnders villain.

They’ve suggested that Stacey’s former stalker Theo Hawthorne could actually be the person speaking to Tommy online.

The theory reads: “No not Zoe, I reckon someone creepy. I was wondering about creepy ‘what’s his face’ who was stalking Stacey but he must be locked up, I can’t even remember now. Could be someone they know or maybe just a random creep trying to groom Tommy for whatever reason.”

But, just who is Tommy’s online friend? And, will Tommy invite them round to meet Kat and Alfie?

