Stars of EastEnders have paid tribute following the death of soap legend Tony Caunter. The actor played Roy Evans on the soap from 1994 – 2004, and was involved in some of its biggest storylines at the time.

The actor died this week at the age of 88 years old, his family have reported. During his time on the soap, Roy romanced and ultimately married Pat Evans, and was devastated when she betrayed him with love rival Frank Butcher. Roy left the soap in 2004, following a fatal heart attack.

Actors Pam St Clement and Shaun Williamson have now led the charge in paying tribute to the great actor.

Tony played car salesman Roy Evans (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

EastEnders star Tony Caunter passes away at 88

Sharing the news this week, the actor’s family said: “It is with enormous sadness that we bring the curtain down on our wonderful and hugely loved father, Tony Caunter, who died peacefully yesterday evening, just eight days after his beloved wife of 63 years, Fran, also passed away.

“Dad was 88 years old. After a long and fulfilling life on and off screen and stage, Tony leaves a daughter and three sons, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all.

They added: “We would like to thank the NHS staff at Eastbourne District General Hospital for their incredible care during his final hours, and to everyone at Eastbourne Gardens nursing home for the care and compassion they have given dad over the past two months.”

Long-suffering Roy had to put up with unfaithful Pat and bumbling son Barry (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

EastEnders stars pay tribute

In a post to social media, EastEnders said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Tony Caunter. Tony will forever be loved and respected by everyone at EastEnders for his warmth, kindness and humour as well as being greatly remembered by all those at home who instantly took Roy to their hearts.

“Roy will always be remembered for his great love of Pat, despite him famously declaring his distaste in her choice of earrings, which gave us all one of Walford’s greatest love affairs.

“Tony will never be forgotten by all those who worked alongside him for many years and everyone at EastEnders sends their love and condolences to Tony’s family and friends.”

EastEnders star Pam paid tribute with a statement to The Sun. “I am very saddened to hear of Tony’s passing. He was not only a lovely man, but a true gentleman to work with,” said Pam.

Meanwhile, Shaun Williamson also shared a few words via Instagram. “RIP Tony Caunter. He was like a second father to me and taught me so much about acting and life,” wrote Shaun.

“A great actor and a great man. I will miss him so much,” the actor added.

In the comments below, former Jamie Mitchell actor Jack Ryder commented: “A wonderful man and true professional. Sending love Shaun.”

