EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley’s health makeover and weight loss as she posts stunning bikini pic

EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley, AKA feisty mum Karen Taylor, has wowed fans with a new look!

Lorraine, whose alter ego has now left Walford for good after a brief return, has embarked on a complete health overhaul – and her hard work is DEFINITELY paying off!

Lorraine returned to EastEnders briefly (Credit: BBC)

Looking good!

The mum of one has been working with her best friend – personal trainer Louise Appel – on a fitness regime.

At the end of last year – before Karen waved goodbye to EastEnders – Lorraine showed off her impressive toned physique on her Instagram stories.

“I’m feeling fantastic!” she declared. And she paid tribute to her friend Louise, calling her “the best PT ever”!

Lorraine’s been working hard on her health (Credit: Splash)

Health kick!

Since then, Lorraine’s been working hard on her health, and even revealed recently that she’s given up vaping.

And now she’s left fans staggered by her new look as she showed off her bikini bod on holiday in the Canaries.

“You look beautiful,” one fan said. “Looking fabulous,” said another. While one simply said: “Wowsers!

Lorraine wowed fans with her holiday pics! (Credit: Instagram/@lorraine_stanley_)

EastEnders return for Karen Taylor?

After departing Walford stealing £50k off Phil Mitchell last year, Karen made a shock return to the soap earlier this month. She wanted answers about her missing son, Keanu.

Of course, viewers know The Six killed him at Christmas and have buried his body under the cafe. They then lied to the police that Keanu had tried to kill Nish Panesar – who was actually hit over the head by Denise Fox – and fled the Square to escape justice. As far as everyone else believes Keanu is on the run.

Karen didn’t believe it, however, and she came back looking for answers. She revealed her son was due to fly to her place in Spain after the fallout of Christmas Day when Sharon found out Keanu was behind Albie’s kidnap. Keanu had obviously never turned up and Karen knew her son wouldn’t just not contact her.

Kathy, Stacey, Suki and Linda then worked together to convince Karen what they were saying was the truth. Then even Bernie told her mum to accept their version of events and leave Walford for good. Tearful Karen decided it was for the best if she left.

Despite fans calling for a permanent return for Karen, it doesn’t seem likely at this point.

Lorraine has revealed she has started auditioning for new roles, with the help of her former co-star Zack Morris, AKA Keegan. He helped his on-screen mum set up the equipment she needed to tape her auditions!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

