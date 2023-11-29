EastEnders star Heather Peace thanks soap for the ‘precious’ storyline as Suki and Eve’s romance is revealed

EastEnders actress Heather Peace had fans on the edge of their seats last night when Nish Panesar watched her character Eve Unwin and her lover Suki Panesar kissing on CCTV. And as the fallout gets dark tonight, Heather has addressed the storyline on social media.

Heather plays Eve in the soap and has spoken out to fans, thanking the show for giving her such an important tale to tell.

Suki and Eve are planning a new life together (Credit: BBC)

Suki and Eve caught out in EastEnders

As they reunited and planned their getaway, Suki and Eve couldn’t resist throwing caution to the wind on Tuesday night (November 28) when they kissed passionately in the Minute Mart.

However, later on Vinny informed his dad the till was £200 short and suspicious Nish went to check it out. He watched the CCTV to catch the culprit, but instead caught his wife in her embrace.

Heather has said she’s proud of the storyline (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Heather Peace addresses EastEnders fans

Writing on her Instagram page, Heather shared a picture of her and actress Balvinder Sopal, who plays Suki, in their rainbow kimonos from Tuesday’s episode.

She reached out to thank the soap for giving her the opportunity to tell such a “precious” story.

“Sukeve reveal day,” she said alongside the image. “The secret is out! Nish knows!

“I love this story and the time and care that’s been taken by all the team at EastEnders.

Suki’s story has resonated with so many from what I’ve seen. The representation has meant a lot too through Eve presenting the way she does.

“So many thanks to the writers and producers for playing this story out in real time.

“It’s been a precious thing, certainly for me, having not seen a love story like this when I was growing up. I feel blessed to have worked alongside so many beautiful actors too who also care about story telling.”

She then tagged her fellow EastEnders stars who are prominent in the story, including Balvinder and Nish actor Navin Chowdhry.

Suki and Eve have recently reunited and are trying to escape controlling Nish (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

Many of Heather‘s 91.5k followers gushed about the plot in response.

“Genuinely think we are witnessing the greatest lesbian love story ever to be portrayed on our screens, ” said one, before adding: “Now please let them have their happy ending.”

Another said: “Heather. You guys are incredible. Your chemistry is off the charts. Love you guys.”

“Literally the best story line EVER! It has been done so beautifully. There aren’t many episodes of anything that has me screaming at the screen! Counting the hours until I can see the next episode. If they don’t make it out together – I will CRY!” shared someone else.

“This is by far the best love story I have ever seen and wish I had seen it when I was growing up. The time and the care that has been put into it has really, really paid off the writers have done amazing but you and Bal have taken the words and run with them and made me forget for a second that you ain’t an actual couple lol so thank you both,” said a fourth.

Will Nish ever let Suki go quietly? (Credit: BBC)

Will Suki and Eve leave EastEnders together?

Reeling tonight Nish smashes up the Minute Mart. He then heads home to find out exactly what’s going on.

He turns his revenge to Eve, but will he kill her like many fans believe? Ravi steps in to help Nish, but what will happen to Suki and Eve?

Is their happy ending just not destined to happen?

